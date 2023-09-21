"One play at a time" - Lane Kiffin hints at his possible strategies against Nick Saban's Alabama in Week 4

Lane Kiffin will get the chance to coach against Nick Saban again on Saturday.

Kiffin was part of Saban's staff in Alabama from 2014 until 2016 before taking a head coaching job at Florida Atlantic. He then became the head coach of Ole Miss in 2020 and has yet to beat his old boss.

This Saturday in Tuscaloosa, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will visit No. 13 Alabama (2-1) in a massive game. Ole Miss is a seven-point underdog, but many believe this is the Rebels' best chance in years to beat Alabama.

Heading into the matchup, Kiffin is eager for the challenge but says he's taking it just one play at a time.

"This isn't about me," Kiffin said. "This is about us trying to prepare very well and play very well in a really hard place to play, and we're beat up on offense. We will take it one series, one play at a time, and try to find a way to get some first downs."

The Crimson Tide are struggling. Alabama lost by double-digits (34-24) at home against Texas, now ranked No. 3, and then last week, the offense struggled badly while scraping by South Florida 17-3.

However, the Crimson Tide will be going back to Jalen Milroe under center after he was benched for the South Florida game. Milroe's ability to run makes game-planning that much more difficult for Kiffin and the Rebels defense.

Ole Miss looking for its first win over Alabama since 2015

Ole Miss and Alabama play every year, but in history and as of late, the Crimson Tide have dominated this matchup.

The Rebels' last win was in 2015, when Chad Kelly led them to a 43-37 victory. In the history of the rivalry, Alabama is 54-10-2 while the Crimson Tide have vacated four wins due to NCAA penalties, and Ole Miss vacated one due to NCAA penalties.

If the Rebels can pull off the upset on Saturday, it would improve Ole Miss to 4-0 and make it the favorite to win the SEC West. However, that will be easier said than done, as Kiffin has yet to beat Saban and Alabama in his career.

