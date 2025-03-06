“One more reason to not cap athlete pay”: CFB world reacts to Dan Lanning’s contract amendment in Oregon

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks had an excellent 2024 season. While they did not win the National Championship, they won the Big Ten Championship. Additionally, they were undefeated in the regular season. They did not lose until the College Football Playoff quarterfinal when they fell 41-21 to the eventual National Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Following a good season, Lanning reportedly agreed to an amended six-year contract that increases his pay by $2 million each season, according to Yahoo's Ross Dellenger on Thursday.

Upon learning the development, fans said that this large contract is another reason not to cap athlete pay.

"One more reason to not cap athlete pay! The players score the points!," one fan wrote.

"Hope the athletes are dialed in for some increases too," one fan commented.

"That's why players should make more money," one fan added.

Fans continued to react on X, with some having a negative reaction.

"Wtf has he even done? He tampers to the extreme, hasn’t won sh*t, just another shoulda coulda Oregon coach funded by Phil nights dying wish account," one fan wrote.

"Why are colleges continuing to do this? Where was he going?," one fan commented.

"And the Kids getting paid are ruining the game," one fan added.

NFL teams were reportedly interested in Dan Lanning following the 2024 season

Dan Lanning's pay raise is likely a move to ensure the coach is less tempted to take offers from other teams, particularly those in the NFL. After the season, there were rumors that NFL teams were interested in him.

Lanning addressed the NFL rumors in December.

"You know, it used to be a goal of mine, it certainly did," Lanning said. "But I think at this point, everybody can realize that I’m not going anywhere. So I love what we have here. I’ve got three young boys that love Eugene.

"We have a lot of unfinished business that we hope to handle, and I’m enjoying the ride. So this will be the place that I’m coaching at for a long. Long time as long as I continue to do my job."

While Lanning has indicated that he wants to stay in Oregon, a big contract is certainly not something that he is going to turn down.

