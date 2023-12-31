Ahead of the Peach Bowl on Saturday, college football fans came across a burner account on X that was posting negative comments about Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin. Speculation arose that it might belong to a member of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin's coaching staff after some password recovery investigation. Internet detectives quickly discovered the trash tweets were posted by an Ole Miss staffer, as shared by X account 'no context college football'.

However, during the Peach Bowl postgame press conference on Saturday, Kiffin confirmed that Ole Miss offensive assistant Fisher Ray was the individual behind the creation of the social media account in question. Following Ole Miss' 38-25 win, the coach noted that the whole scenario was fun.

"I was made aware of that. I was glad we won...so they couldn't use it as bulletin board material" Kiffin said. "I thought it was pretty funny because they discovered it was Fisher Ray, one of our student assistants, who did that. It was all in good fun. I hope the fans had good fun with that."

Lane Kiffin believes Ole Miss is on the route to greatness

When he took over the program four years ago, Lane Kiffin made it known that he wanted to lead the program to greatness. Following the New Year’s Six bowl game win, he believes the program is on the right path. He said:

"I think it's really a cool time right now at Ole Miss. To win the most games in the history of the school and to have so many pieces already announcing that they're coming back, which I made sure a couple of them are still doing that after their performances today."

"But I think it's a really special time. I said that when I got hired, we didn't come here to be good and win some decent bowl games and some matches. We came here to be great, win New Year's Six bowls like this, and be a top ten program."

The Rebels are undoubtedly a contender for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff next season. The team has recorded significant improvement under the leadership of Lane Kiffin.

James Franklin rues bowl opt-outs

Penn State head coach James Franklin believes bowl opt-outs led to his team’s Peach Bowl loss. The coach mentioned following the conclusion of the game that the combination of key players missing and multiple coaching changes had an impact on his team's performance.

“Just too many moving parts with the staff and with the players against a good team. Too many moving parts, staff and players, to have the type of success that we wanted to have today" Franklin said

The Nittany Lions were notably not with NFL-bound players like Chop Robinson, Johnny Dixon, Olu Fashanu, as well as Kalen King. Their absence was noticeably felt by the team in the matchup. Nonetheless, lack of productive wide receivers also played out against Lane Kiffin’s team.

