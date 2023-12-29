“One track mind”: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh gives verdict on NFL speculation ahead of epic clash with Alabama in Rose Bowl

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, sporting a grin wider than the Matterhorn, held court at Disneyland today, just days before the Rose Bowl showdown against Alabama. While reporters peppered him with questions about his future and tempting NFL offers, Harbaugh stuck to a familiar script, with laser focus on the present.

“It's such a one-track mind…”, he said. “It's literally whatever day we're in, looking to get the most out of it, dominate the day.”

The coach declared that whatever day it is, he is looking to dominate it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Then we’re going to sleep tonight, and wake up tomorrow, and see if we can’t dominate that day. It’s a single-minded group. It’s very focused on just taking care of business today, and see if we can’t do the same tomorrow.”

Although there were whispers of NFL opportunities, particularly from the Chargers, swirling around the park, Harbaugh deftly dodged the bait, turning the discussion back to the Crimson Tide.

“It's just a very one-track mind about this game,” said Harbaugh. “Right now, we're going to have fun with the family, and the team, and the players.”

He showered praise on Jalen Milroe, Alabama's quarterback, comparing him to a "polished" version of Michigan's own Alex Orji. But assured that Orji was growing "fast and confident."

As for JJ McCarthy, Michigan's starter, Jim Harbaugh confirmed “(he is) very much NFL ready” while firmly redirecting the spotlight back to the Rose Bowl.

Can Michigan overcome Alabama's series advantage?

The undefeated #1, the Michigan Wolverines' (13-0) clash with the mighty #4 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) is set for Monday, Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

This will marks Michigan's 21st appearance in the Rose Bowl, having claimed victory in 8 out of those 12 games. This will also be the sixth head-to-head between these college football powerhouses, with Alabama holding a 3-2 series lead.

The Wolverines have not tasted a sweet victory over Alabama in a bowl game since 2000 when they pulled off a dramatic 35-34 overtime win.

Don't miss a single second of this showdown! Fans can catch the action live on ESPN at 5:10 PM EST (2:10 PM PST). One can also tune in to the Learfield Michigan Sports Network for radio coverage.

Will Michigan conquer the Crimson Tide, or will Alabama cement their dominance?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season