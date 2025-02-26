“Only a fool would believe this”: CFB fans react as Hanna Cavinder denies involvement in Carson Beck’s Miami transfer

Carson Beck made an unexpected career move this offseason. The quarterback initially declared for the NFL draft but subsequently withdrew it and entered the transfer portal. He completed a move to Miami in the following days with a year of eligibility remaining.

Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck's girlfriend, and her twin sister Haley, play college basketball at Miami. However, Hanna denies having an involvement in Beck's transfer.

“Honestly, I was not involved at all,” Cavinder told SportsCenter during its visit to campus on Tuesday. “I know that a lot of people probably think that. But no, I was not involved at all.

“It was honestly what was the best decision for him and where he was gonna fit and be able to be successful. I’m super excited for him. It’s very convenient. Obviously, you can’t beat Miami and the people here.”

However, many fans are not buying the idea that she had no involvement in his move to Miami. Georgia was reported to be keen on keeping him while Alabama made contact when he entered the portal. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"Only a fool would believe this"

"That’s a lie! He could have transferred to a national championship contender, instead being coached by Mario Cristobal," another fan said.

"Lol, we supposed to believe he didn’t take that into consideration?" a fan wrote.

Other reactions from fans were similarly skeptical:

"Anytime someone says “honestly” twice in 2 sentences, they are lying," another fan wrote.

"Coming out and saying stuff like this is silly to me because it just makes me less inclined to believe you," a fan commented.

"She must think everyone was born yesterday to believe this," another fan commented.

Mario Cristobal excited to have Carson Beck at Miami

Miami coach Mario Cristobal has expressed his excitement at the transfer of Carson Beck to the program. This ensures a strong possibility of the team remaining competitive in the landscape in 2025.

The Hurricanes had a good quarterback in Cam Ward during the 2024 college football season. He was able to take them to the next level in their ambition to compete at the highest level. This is a responsibility that now falls on Beck, who possesses enough experience to keep it up.

“(We wanted Beck for) a lot of the reasons why we liked Cam (Ward) — besides the accuracy and the strong arm, and the ability to just elevate a football team, the guy is just poised to have a great season with the right protection, the right scheme,” Cristobal said on ESPN on Tuesday.

“Our scheme fits him, our scheme is designed to be really powerful and strong upfront, to get the ball to the playmakers outside, to protect him really well and a very diversified passing game that has a lot of autonomy to it. So he fits us perfectly.”

Carson Beck wrapped up the 2024 season at Georgia with 3,485 passing yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. The quarterback, who suffered an arm injury during the SEC championship game, is reportedly just a couple of weeks away from resuming throwing.

