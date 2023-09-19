"Other motives are at play": Mel Tucker vows to fight MSU’s ‘improper’ attempt to fire him over Brenda Tracy's allegations, hints at legal action

The Michigan State Spartans are in an interesting position after announcing on Monday its intention to fire suspended coach Mel Tucker with cause and thus void the remainder of his massive contract extension. However, Tucker says there are other motives for his firing.

On Tuesday, Tucker, who has had sexual harassment allegations made against him by Brenda Tracy, released a statement regarding the situation:

"I am disappointed – but not surprised – to learn that MSU intends to terminate my contract over Ms. Tracy’s improper public disclosure of the entire 1200-page investigation file regarding her baseless complaint against me.

"Let’s be clear. I don’t believe MSU plans to fire me because I admitted to an entirely consensual, private relationship with another adult who gave one presentation at MSU, at my behest, over two years ago. A cursory reading of the facts and timeline should cause any fair-minded person to conclude that other motives are at play."

Mel Tucker said that he was notified of MSU's intent to terminate his contract days after emailing athletic director Alan Haller requesting a medical leave for a serious health condition.

This seems to be something that is not going away any time soon and will continue to play out.

How good can the Michigan State Spartans be this season without Mel Tucker?

Turning away from the legal issues, the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) are off to a good start without Mel Tucker on the sidelines despite losing at home to the No. 8 Washington Huskies 41-7 on Saturday.

The offense has been playing well behind junior quarterback Noah Kim as he is 48-for-64 (57.1%) for 707 yards with five touchdowns to a single interception. Since the suspension of Tucker due to the allegations from Brenda Tracy was announced on Sept. 10, the Spartans have been rallying around one another.

They have a strong coaching staff in place, and although some people believe Tucker is in the right, Michigan State has decided to move on from him and this football team is going to be competitive. Don't expect them to be competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they have a shot to be ranked in the AP poll.