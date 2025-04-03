NFL analyst Justin Melo believes the Tennessee Titans have a ton of interest in selecting Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans need a quarterback and Ward is the projected top-ranked quarterback in this draft class.

Ad

Melo claims the Titans' owner flew privately to meet in person with Ward ahead of the 2025 Draft. The Titans are valued at $4.9 billion, according to Forbes.

"They have been more and more impressed with Cam Ward. They had a formal interview with him at the combine," Melo said to 1010XL on April 2. "They sent a gauntlet down to Miami to watch him at his Pro Day where he was very impressive. They had him on a pre-draft visit to Nashville before the Pro Day."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not only did the Titans have Ward in for a visit, but they did so in free agency so they could see if they need to sign one of the top quarterbacks. However, after meeting with Ward, Melo says the team was sold on him, even so that the owner flew to the private workout to watch him perform.

"In fact, before free agency even opened, they said hey, let's bring him in and see how comfortable we are," Melo added.

Ad

"If we aren't comfortable, maybe we will go after a Sam Darnold or Aaron Rodgers in free agency. That didn't happen and they had a private workout with him after the Pro Day. The (Titans) owner took her private jet to the private workout to meet with Cam Ward and watch her perform. It certainly looks like it will be Cam Ward at No. 1."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Melo reports, all signs point to Ward being the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Cam Ward is a heavy favorite to go first overall

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is a heavy favorite to be selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is a -2000 favorite to go first overall, which implies a 95.2% chance.

Ad

The person with the next closest odds is Penn State Nittany Lions pass rusher Abdul Carter at +900.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.