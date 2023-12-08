LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels claims The Associated Press College Football Player of the Year award. However, his achievement hasn’t come without its fair share of speculations among Pac-12 fans regarding alleged bias.

Securing 35 of 51 first-place votes, Daniel had a total of 130 points, thus comfortably surpassing Michael Penix Jr. of Washington.

However, many fans didn't agree with the decision, especially those rooting for Penix Jr.

One fan (@vehalloran) tweeted on X (formerly Twitter):

"That’s a joke, they heard of Mike Penix??"

Let’s look at some other fan reactions.

Jayden Daniels is also the Heisman Trophy finalist, alongside Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. As a matter of fact, the winner of the AP College Football Player of the Year has typically aligned with the Heisman winner in the past two decades.

Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State to LSU in 2022, boasts impressive stats, leading the nation in total offense with 4,946 yards and 40 passing touchdowns (tied with Bo Nix).

Despite the controversy, the spotlight remains on Jayden Daniels as he heads to New York for the Heisman trophy presentation.

Jayden Daniels speaks on Florida State snub from college playoffs

Even Jayden Daniels isn’t refraining from speaking about the Florida State Seminoles, who were snubbed by the selection committee for the college football playoffs.

The LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist didn’t hold words when discussing the surprising omission of Florida State despite their flawless 13-0 record. Reflecting on their Week 1 encounter, Daniels said (via USA Today):

"We played them in Week 1, and losing Jordan (Travis) was a big deal for Florida State. I personally think they did it for ratings and viewership."

The committee justified the exclusion decision, which hinged on the absence of the Seminoles’ starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, who suffered a broken leg in Week 12.

The Playoff Committee’s choice stirred controversy, especially considering Florida State’s victory in the regular season’s final game and the conference title, even without Travis. Expressing empathy for the Florida State QB, Daniels conveyed,

"Prayers out to Jordan and everything he is going through right now. It is not his fault, and you can’t control stuff like that, and Florida State will get what they deserve at some point."

Considering Daniels’ remarks on the controversy, the contentious nature of the selection process faces more heat as the impact of unexpected setbacks on a team’s postseason prospects runs deep.