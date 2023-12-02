"Pac-12 is over" - Mascots reunite for one last time breaking moves at Las Vegas for Oregon vs Washington clash 

The echoes of 108 years of Pac-12 football reverberated through the Imperial Hotel in Portland on Dec. 2, 1915, when officials from Oregon, Oregon State, Cal and Washington gathered to birth what would become one of the most iconic conferences in college football history.

Fast forward to Dec. 2, 2023, and the curtain has finally fallen on the Pac-12 as fans knew it. The last chapter unfolded in Las Vegas, a city known for spectacle, and fittingly, the mascots of all 12 schools gathered for a final dance, breaking moves in the endzone to bid farewell to a legacy etched in the sands of time.

Pac-12 Mascots: One last dance

As the final whistle blew, the mascots, once lively symbols of rivalries, came together in the Washington endzone, dancing one last time. It was a poignant moment, a symbolic farewell to a legacy that spanned generations.

The Pac-12, born from humble beginnings, had hosted iconic players and teams, creating memories etched in the hearts of fans. The emotional connection fans felt with their teams, the traditions, and the unforgettable moments became the soul of football on the West Coast.

The 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game saw No. 3 Washington triumph over Oregon in a nail-biting encounter, ending the conference's storied football history with a 34-31 victory.

Pac-12: An end of an era

The Pac-12's conclusion, marked by the departure of its member schools to various conferences, signifies more than just a shift in geographical alliances. It is the disintegration of a football culture that thrived for over a century.

The conference, with its rich history, produced legendary players, iconic matchups, and a sense of regional pride that defined college football on the West Coast. The impending loss of these traditions leaves fans grappling with the question: What is college football without the Pac-12?

Former coach Dennis Erickson, who witnessed the evolution of the Pac-12, expressed his lament for the fading history and tradition:

"The West Coast is where it all started," he said. "And we’re losing the soul of football on the West Coast. It’s been a good freakin’ league. But that history is gone, and nobody will remember it."

The Pac-12 mascots, dancing together for one last time, symbolize the end of an era and the uncertainty that looms over the future of college football.

Conference realignment, driven by financial considerations and changing dynamics, has shattered the traditional matchups and regional pride that made college football unique.

As teams scatter across new conferences, the question arises – what will college football be without the traditions, fight songs and regional pride that defined the Pac-12?