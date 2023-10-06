"Pac defectors getting hosed" - CFB fans react to Big Ten releasing conference opponents for 2024-28

The Big Ten will expand to 18 teams next season, as the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies are set to join the conference.

The conference recently released the 18 teams' list of opponents for the 2024 through 2028 seasons, leading to plenty of reactions from college football fans.

Check out the Big Ten schedule for the 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons.

College football fans shared their reactions to the schedule release. One reckons the four programs joining the conference from the Pac-12 are getting a tough schedule, tweeting:

"LOL Pac defectors getting hosed"

One appears to have only looked at the first year of games, questioning:

"Wtf. How are they not going to have Ohio State play USC, UCLA, or Washington? Seems like a missed opportunity."

Another claims that the conference schedule is still weak compared to the SEC:

"The Big Ten schedule still embarrassingly weak. Based on current AP rankings the number of ranked opponents next year: - Ohio State 3 - Georgia 6 - Alabama 5 - Florida 8. What a joke. SEC teams have no incentive to schedule out of conference games vs P5 opponents."

One fan questioned why the four former Pac-12 teams don't play one another:

"Holy s**t, I knew the B10 schedule was going to be bad, I had no idea. Oregon and USC don't even play each other? Why wouldn't you ensure all 4 west coast teams are protected to cut down on travel a little."

Another suggested that the schedule will be tough on the players:

"So let me get this straight 3-4 brutal hard games for each team on top of 9 conference games along with 3-4 extra games for the top big ten teams? This is brutal for big ten college football players…"

Colin Cowherd previously claimed that Big Ten is a better product following expansion

The Big Ten's decision to expand has been widely praised, as the conference will have 18 teams next season. Sports media personality Colin Cowherd recently praised the expansion on his self-titled podcast:

"The four best football programs in the Pac-12, arguably - three for sure, Washington, Oregon, USC and then Utah's better than UCLA, but sometimes market size matters - they're all going to greener pastures.

"I grew up with Pac-12 football, but it has been eroding for years. It's out of touch. It's too precious, too snooty, and the Big Ten's a better product now and going forward. It's not even arguable."

Check out Colin Cowherd's full comments on college football realignment below:

Although the Big Ten has benefited from conference realignment, it has led to the demise of the Pac-12.

The conference will see at least ten of their 12 programs depart following the season. It's unclear whether the remaining two programs, the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Huskies, will also depart or look to rebuild the Pac-12.