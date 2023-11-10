Perris Jones injury update: Latest on Virginia RB after his recent medical setback against Louisville

The latest updates on Perris Jones’ injury indicate that the running back has regained movement in his extremities. These come hours after he was forced to leave the field injured during the Virginia Cavaliers’ Week 11 matchup with the Louisville Cardinals.

Jones was carted off the field amidst a worrying silence in the stands and among his teammates. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he remained overnight following preliminary treatments on the field.

Virginia football head coach Tony Elliot told reporters after the game that Jones will undergo an MRI.

What happened to Perris Jones?

Perris Jones was injured on a play in the closing minutes of the third quarter during Virginia’s Week 11 game against Louisville. Jones was running upfield after catching a seven-yard pass from Anthony Colandrea when he took a hard hit on his helmet from Cam’Ron Kelly.

He fumbled the ball following the hit, and Malik Washington recovered the ball near the right sideline. Washington then dashed down the field for the go-ahead touchdown to make it 21-14 in favor of the Cavaliers.

However, the hit left Jones lying on the ground, and Virginia medical personnel had to rush onto the field to attend to him.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the stadium fell silent, and the other players knelt as he was being treated before he was carted off. There was a round of applause as he was carted off by players from both teams and the fans in the stands.

Louisville defensive back Kelly explained that he made the tackle on Jones when the play opened up for him to do so. He pointed out that he went low after seeing Jones try to go low and said:

“I’m just praying for him. I said my peace to him when he was on the stretcher, I’ve got nothing but love for him. I hope he has a speedy recovery.”

The go-ahead touchdown resulting from the play that got Perris Jones down was the Cavaliers’ third consecutive score in the game. The team made a superb comeback to overturn a 14-0 deficit to a 21-14 lead in the third quarter.

However, the Cardinals responded accordingly in the fourth quarter with 17 points to win the game 31-24. The win keeps their hopes of a berth in the College Football Playoff alive as they aim to play in the ACC championship game.