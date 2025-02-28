“Passive aggressive hothead”: Former Jets scout rips Shedeur Sanders to shreds after he claims to be a leader at the 2025 NFL Combine

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is poised to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He is viewed as one of the top two QBs in his class, alongside Miami's Cam Ward.

On Friday, he got behind a podium for his media availability at the NFL combine. While Sanders is not participating in throwing drills, he is still available for interviews.

In his interview, he said that his best trait is his leadership:

"I'd say being a leader, that's my best trait overall because everything's mental. So, if I'm playing my game from the neck up, I gotta be able to adjust to my players, to have them have relatability, for them to get to know me first to make everything smooth.

"I came from HBC then I went Power 5. Those two type of different players, and it's very diverse and getting to know people and talk to people, making everything genuine. So, the path and everything I had, even with dad being the coach, it's still been a challenge because he's still my dad, so you don't want to come off a certain way to people."

While Shedeur Sanders thinks he is a leader, not everyone agrees. Shortly after that clip was posted on X, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly tweeted a list of concerns he has about Sanders and even called him "a passive aggressive hothead."

"Shedeur Sanders has shown himself to be a passive aggressive hothead with violent tendencies on these video clips — he also has shown poor sportsmanship and a lack of accountability in these clips," Kelly wrote on his 'First Round Mock' account.

Those 13 clips include videos of Sanders apparently not taking responsibility for his poor play, flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and verbal altercations.

Former scout Daniel Kelly calls Jalen Milroe a better prospect than Shedeur Sanders

Daniel Kelly has been persistent over the past several months in saying he does not think Shedeur Sanders is an NFL-level prospect. Not only does he believe that Sanders has character concerns, but he does not have faith in his playing ability.

In a tweet on Monday, he even said that Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is a better prospect.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but Jalen Milroe is a better NFL prospect than Shedeur Sanders," Kelly wrote.

While Daniel Kelly has been persistent in sharing his opinion, he has not swayed general sentiment. Sanders is still expected to be a top 10 pick, if not top five.

