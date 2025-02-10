Paul Finebaum believes "two bad seasons" at Oklahoma puts Brent Venables' job in jeopardy

Brent Venables could be on the hot seat in 2025. On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the Southeastern Conference analyst said that Venables' time as Oklahoma's coach could come to an end if improvement doesn't come immediately.

"He needs a big season because he's had two bad seasons out of three," Finebaum said. "I wouldn't press my luck with another one."

Brent Venables and Oklahoma's future remains in question

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brent Venables has seen two losing seasons since becoming the coach of Oklahoma in late 2021. This season resulted in Oklahoma finishing 6-7, the same as Venables' first year coaching the program in 2022. It was a steep dropoff from last year's 10-3 finish, which had Oklahoma ranked No. 15 in the nation.

Trending

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

Before Venables took up the mantle with Oklahoma, the program had not had a losing season since 1998. Accordingly, speculation is running rampant about his future with Oklahoma.

Of course, the program could choose to buy out his contract. However, that would come with a price tag of $44.8 million. That figure decreases to $34.9 million after the 2025 season is wrapped and continues to decrease by $9 million each season until 2029.

Oklahoma could be forced to bite the bullet if it wants to move on from Venables and pay the price.

Oklahoma has seen a big dropoff since Lincoln Riley left the program and was replaced by Venables.

While the defensive side of the ball has seen improvement, moving up to the No. 19-ranked total defense in the nation, the offense has been completely different.

Under Riley, Oklahoma consistently finished in the top 15 in the nation for total offense. This season, Oklahoma was ranked all the way at 113. It will need to turn that around to get back to national championship contention. The days of Oklahoma's success with quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray have been scarce for some time.

It will be interesting to see if the program decides to move on from Venables in hopes of finding success elsewhere. Of course, Oklahoma will have a talk task to do so in an SEC that is stacked with currently thriving programs such as Texas, Georgia and Tennessee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback