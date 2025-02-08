Paul Finebaum blasts coaching staff for "absolutely miserable job" after SEC giant failed to make CFP

Paul Finebaum has given his take on one SEC giant's less-than-stellar 2024 season. The team in question is the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This was the first season since 2007 where Nick Saban was not their coach and was replaced by former Washington Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer did not have the best first season with the Crimson Tide, with the team recording a 9-4 campaign. On Friday's edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show," the host put the blame solely on Kalen DeBoer for Alabama's season.

"Players, No. 1, don't care about much of anything. When Alabama did not make it into the College Football Playoff, I don't think they really cared (about the bowl game). I also blame the coaching staff for doing an absolutely miserable job of preparing them for that game because Michigan was essentially a high school team with all those players out."

Finebaum specifically mentions the Bowl game that Alabama played. This game was the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. This was not the bowl game that Alabama wanted to be in, and according to Finebaum, the players did not care about it.

However, Alabama had little opt-outs for the game and played a full-strength team. The Wolverines, meanwhile, had many key players opt out of the game.

Despite their more skilled players, Alabama lost 19-13.

Finebaum indicates that had DeBoer led the team into the playoff, they would have played meaningful games late into the season. This would have motivated the players to want to play and meant that DeBoer's first season in charge of Alabama would have been as successful in Finebaum's eyes.

Paul Finebaum on another member of the Alabama coaching staff

Paul Finebaum has also spoken about another member of the Alabama coaching staff and questioned whether they should remain with the program.

"I don't know Nick Sheridan, but once you get removed as the OC, you're better off going somewhere else."

Nick Sheridan was the offensive coordinator for Alabama during the 2024 season. However, he was removed from the role and replaced by Ryan Grubb, an OC who Kalen DeBoer has worked with for most of his career.

Sheridan is set to stay with the team working as a position coach. This is something that Finebaum disagrees with and believes that he should leave the program altogether. Doing this could help his career, as he could thrive as an OC at a smaller school.

