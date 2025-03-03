Paul Finebaum confident Tennessee will reach CFP under Josh Heupel next season

The Tennessee Volunteers made the College Football Playoff last season but were blown out by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round. Heading into the 2025 season, the Volunteers have hopes of making another playoff run.

Ad

College football insider and analyst Paul Finebaum expects the Vols to make the playoffs.

“I think getting to the playoffs was the key. This is now the new normal in college football, where you can live off of that short term, and I think Heupel will," Finebaum said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tennessee will see several key players returning, including quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who went 213-for-334 for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 358 yards and three touchdowns in his first year as a starter.

If Iamaleava can take another step forward, it will help Tennessee's chances in 2025 to be a legit contender in the SEC and the CFP.

Tennessee is tied for the eighth-best odds of winning the national title next season.

Ad

Paul Finebaum likes Tennessee's schedule

The Volunteers begin their season with a matchup against Syracuse in Atlanta on August 30. The Vols play the Georgia Bulldogs in its third game. Overall, Paul Finebaum doesn't see a lot of challenging games for Tennessee.

"The schedule, I don't think playing Syracuse, that game is in Atlanta," Finebaum said in Jan. via Sporting News. "I mean, Syracuse is a much-improved program, but I don't see a lot on there. I think they can manage Syracuse. That Georgia game that is early.

Ad

"I think the games that would worry me are Georgia, at Alabama and at Florida. Other than that, I think Tennessee can handle that schedule pretty well."

Finebaum is also impressed with Nico Iamaleava and thinks he is the most important person if the Vols will be a playoff contender.

"They still have Nico," Finebaum said. "Most of the experts think Tennessee will go through somewhat of a transitional year, having lost so many key players."

Tennessee has notable games against Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Arkansas among others in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.