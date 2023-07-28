The Pac-12 is in a dire spot, being the only Power Five conference without a long-term media rights deal.

Furthermore, they are set to lose three of their 12 programs in 2024 with the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans joining the Big Ten while the Colorado Buffaloes move to the Big 12.

According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Colorado leaving Pac-12 to return to Big 12 in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7M) from ESPN/Fox media deal. Buffs left because of Big 12 stability & Pac-12’s uncertainty, sources said. Announcement Thursday"

Check out Brett McMurphy's tweet below:

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy



actionnetwork.com/ncaaf/colorado… pic.twitter.com/4Ilq91C0EO Colorado leaving Pac-12 to return to Big 12 in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7M) from ESPN/Fox media deal. Buffs left because of Big 12 stability & Pac-12’s uncertainty, sources said. Announcement Thursday

College football television and radio personality Paul Finebaum believes the conference may be on the verge of losing their Power Five status. During a recent appearance on ESPN's Sports Center, Finebaum said:

"With this departure, I think you have to honestly look at the Pac-12 no longer as a Power Five conference and I'm talking about in '24. I mean, it's a train wreck. A new commissioner has come in and quite frankly he hasn't done much more than the old commissioner."

He continued:

"You're losing your biggest name in USC and now, moving forward, you're losing your biggest star in Deion Sanders. This league is slowly coming undone and might as well just be pushed off into the Pacific because it is no longer, moving forward, a relevant conference in college football.

Check out Paul Finebaum's comments on the impact of Colorado's departure below (starting at the 0:43 mark):

With no long-term media rights deal and the conference now down to nine schools, it is difficult to see where the conference goes from here or how they recover.

While they could look to expand, the loss of the Los Angeles media market, as well as the attention that Deion Sanders might bring, will likely further hurt their media rights negotiations.

How has conference realignment affected the Pac-12?

The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are set to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten on July 1, 2024, while the Colorado Buffaloes will leave for the Big 12 next year as well. Five other programs have reportedly been in talks with other conferences.

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are reportedly being targeted by the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes are reportedly in contact with the Big 12.

While conference officials could look to offset the three losses by bringing in new programs, if these five schools also depart, it is unclear where the conference will turn.