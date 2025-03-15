Paul Finebaum Name College Football Team Expected to Make CFP Next Year

On Friday's edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show," the host shared his view that the Clemson Tigers are going to make the CFP during the 2025 College Football season.

Ad

"I don't want anyone to misunderstand me," Finebaum said. " I think Clemson has an outstanding football program. But all we can do is talk about today. I mean, they have a good staff. I think they have a shot at LSU in the first game. I think Clemson is a playoff team next year."

Ad

Trending

The Clemson Tigers secured a spot in the newly expanded college football playoff last season by winning the ACC Championship. However, as they were not among the four highest-ranked conference champions, Clemson entered the playoff as the 12th seed—a position they would not have achieved without their ACC title victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This set up a tie with the Texas Longhorns in Austin, something the Tigers would lose.

Finebaum thinks that Clemson is going to make back-to-back appearances. This is something that they are more than able to do, as winning their conference is expected of the Clemson Tigers this year.

Ad

They have been able to retain most of its roster, something that coach Dabo Swinney attributes to the "culture that has been created." One of these returnees is quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Last season, Klubnik was able to lead the Clemson Tigers to the CFP. He threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns last season and is one of the strongest returning quarterbacks. If Klubnik is able to replicate what he did in 2024 during the 2025 season, there is a high possibility that the Clemson Tigers will be back in the CFP.

Ad

The Importance of Clemson beating LSU in week one on their CFP chances

However, the Clemson Tigers play in the ACC, and the general lack of strong opposition (those on the same level as Clemson) will not help them. To enhance their seed in the CFP, they will need to show that they can defeat like-for-like teams.

Clemson has a good opportunity to do this in their opening game of the season when they will face the LSU Tigers.

LSU boasts a roster comparable to Clemson's, with both teams led by star QB's (Garrett Nussmeier for LSU). If Clemson (and LSU for that matter) have strong seasons but fall short of winning their respective conferences, the result of their matchup could serve as a tiebreaker to decide who secures a spot in the CFP and which one will be on the outside looking-in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.