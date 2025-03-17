Paul Finebaum reveals Lane Kiffin was on lookout for another coaching job in 2024 season with Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin's objective for 2024 was ostensibly to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time with the Ole Miss Rebels. It was an objective he failed, although by the tiniest of margins. For the second straight season, the Rebels won at least 10 games but missed out on the CFP and didn't reach the Southeastern Conference championship game, either.

However, according to Paul Finebaum, reaching the CFP with the Rebels wasn't the only thought on Kiffin's mind. On "Saturday Down South" earlier this month, the veteran SEC commentator revealed the following insider information (Timestamp: 15:45):

"I think his team was good enough to make a run. I don't know what happens next for him. I also believe very strongly he was looking around. I think we all know he was looking at Florida. He can deny it, but I don't think there's anything to deny. I think it's a fact. That situation never opened, of course."

Coming into the 2024 season, Florida's Billy Napier was in the hot seat. If he lost his job, Lane Kiffin was one of the favorites to replace him. According to Finebaum, Bill Belichick was the other candidate for the Gators job. Ironically, a late-season victory against Ole Miss was a big factor in allowing Napier to stay at UF.

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels are not going to hold a spring game

The Rebels are yet another team jumping on the trend of skipping the traditional spring game. Several top programs have decided to forgo the event due to the alleged injury risk for players.

"In keeping with our program's pro mindset, we are taking a business-like approach with our spring drills with the focus of improving as a team," Kiffin said in a statement. "After careful thought, including the timing of the other spring events, we determined it was best not to hold a spring game."

Instead, college football programs are opting to have spring practice in the model of NFL-organized team activities. It's expected that these will have a lesser impact on the bodies of the players.

