"Pay what you agreed to": Fans baffled by Pac-12 - MWC $150 million lawsuit as conference realignment shakes up Mountain West

The Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences are involved in a lawsuit over the latter's new expansion. The Pac-12 failed to pay the Mountain West $150 million in poaching and exit fees, which prompted this lawsuit.The current situation facing these two conferences has been described by New York Times journalist Chris Vannini as:&quot;like an arranged marriage for the next year.&quot;Here is how college football fans have reacted to this strange situation.&quot;Pay what you agreed to. You don't see NIU and UTEP suing our current conferences before we leave,&quot; said this fan. &quot;MW needs to get paid,&quot; said another fan.This fan thinks that the deal is not going to end well for either side.&quot;Arranged marriage or suicide pact?&quot; said the fan. While this fan thinks that the Mountain West will be no more.&quot;It ends with the MW folding and all those schools crawling and kissing the Pac-12's ring and ending up in the BigSky FCS conference,&quot; said the fan.Finally, this fan has a negative view of those joining the Mountain West in the coming years.&quot;You’re a disgrace for joining the Mountain West,&quot; said this fan.Why is the Pac-12 getting sued by Mountain West?After a couple of years of having only two teams due to mass realignment, the Pac-12 has revived itself by &quot;poaching&quot; many of the top teams from the Mountain West. Starting in 2026, Colorado State, Utah State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Boise State will move from the Mountain West to the Pac-12. In return for these teams, the Pac-12 agreed to pay the Mountain West $10 million to take one team, with the amount growing by $500,000 for every additional team.However, the PAC-12 disagrees, stating:&quot;The Pac-12 remains committed to moving forward with legal action in response to the Mountain West's attempt to impose so-called 'poaching penalties,' provisions we believe are unlawful and intended to obstruct our ability to act in the best interests of our student-athletes and member institutions.&quot;It remains to be seen how the situation develops in the coming days.