  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Pay what you agreed to": Fans baffled by Pac-12 - MWC $150 million lawsuit as conference realignment shakes up Mountain West

"Pay what you agreed to": Fans baffled by Pac-12 - MWC $150 million lawsuit as conference realignment shakes up Mountain West

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Jul 19, 2025 18:05 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at California - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at California - Source: Imagn

The Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences are involved in a lawsuit over the latter's new expansion. The Pac-12 failed to pay the Mountain West $150 million in poaching and exit fees, which prompted this lawsuit.

Ad

The current situation facing these two conferences has been described by New York Times journalist Chris Vannini as:

"like an arranged marriage for the next year."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is how college football fans have reacted to this strange situation.

"Pay what you agreed to. You don't see NIU and UTEP suing our current conferences before we leave," said this fan.
"MW needs to get paid," said another fan.

This fan thinks that the deal is not going to end well for either side.

"Arranged marriage or suicide pact?" said the fan.
Ad

While this fan thinks that the Mountain West will be no more.

"It ends with the MW folding and all those schools crawling and kissing the Pac-12's ring and ending up in the BigSky FCS conference," said the fan.

Finally, this fan has a negative view of those joining the Mountain West in the coming years.

"You’re a disgrace for joining the Mountain West," said this fan.
Ad

Why is the Pac-12 getting sued by Mountain West?

After a couple of years of having only two teams due to mass realignment, the Pac-12 has revived itself by "poaching" many of the top teams from the Mountain West.

Starting in 2026, Colorado State, Utah State, San Diego State, Fresno State and Boise State will move from the Mountain West to the Pac-12. In return for these teams, the Pac-12 agreed to pay the Mountain West $10 million to take one team, with the amount growing by $500,000 for every additional team.

Ad

However, the PAC-12 disagrees, stating:

"The Pac-12 remains committed to moving forward with legal action in response to the Mountain West's attempt to impose so-called 'poaching penalties,' provisions we believe are unlawful and intended to obstruct our ability to act in the best interests of our student-athletes and member institutions."

It remains to be seen how the situation develops in the coming days.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications