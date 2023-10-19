As we move into the second half of the college season, the schedule features some significantly important games. Contests that not only have conference and national title implications but also games that NFL scouts will be keeping a close eye on.

No game this weekend is more important and fills all those criteria more than the Big Ten showdown between Penn State and Ohio State that takes place in Columbus.

Penn State at Ohio State preview

Ohio State is presently ranked third in the Associate Press/Coaches Poll, with Penn State not far behind at No. 7. Yet except for last week’s contest against Purdue, the Buckeyes have squeaked by opponents or did not pull ahead until late in games. Conversely, PSU has basically manhandled everyone they faced.

Ohio St's McCord during a football game

Both teams start first-year quarterbacks, and while Buckeyes signal-caller Kyle McCord has been inconsistent and even struggled at times, Drew Allar has been terrific for the Nittany Lions.

UMass Penn St Football - Drew Allar in action

Penn State at Ohio State - Offensive Line Preview

The Buckeyes offensive line has played below par. Their offensive tackles are not what the program usually puts on the field, and senior guards Matthew Jones and Donovan Jackson have not met expectations.

Conversely, the Penn State offensive line has been dominant this season, and it goes beyond left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, a top-five draft pick. Right tackle Caedan Wallace, guard Sal Wormley, and center Hunter Nourzad, a sixth-year senior, perform well every Saturday, and all possess draftable grades.

Staying on the line of scrimmage, Penn State has a pair of dynamic pass rushers in Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac. Both are slightly undersized yet explosive athletes who can make plays up the field or off the line and impact the game.

Penn State at Ohio State - Defensive Line Preview

Like their offensive line, the Buckeyes defensive line has been disappointing this season. Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., projected as a possible first-round pick before the season, has been hammered by opponents and invisible for much of the first half. Defensive end JT Tuimoloau has shown flashes, yet he has not been a consistent force, as most expected.

Top NFL Draft prospects from the Penn State vs Ohio State game

Thirty players in this game have draftable grades on my board, including five prospects who could land in the first round and an additional eight who should be Day 2 selections.

Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State Wide Receivers

Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who will both enter the 2024 NFL Draft, are the top OSU prospects, and both grade as first-round prospects, with Harrison being a top-five pick.

Ohio St Football - Harrison Jr in action against Purdue

The matchup between Harrison, or Egbuka, and Penn State cornerback Kalen King is next-level variety and one to keep an eye on.

Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Olumuyiwa Fashanu would have been a top-eight pick had he entered last April’s draft. If the present draft order holds true and the Chicago Bears own the initial two picks next April, I expect Fashanu to be the second player drafted.

Fashanu celebrates with Penn State teammate

A major opportunity, and challenge, await Buckeyes pass rushers/defensive ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

Cade Stover - Ohio State Tight End

Cade Stover has played better in recent weeks, as Ohio State is using the tight end more. Stover doesn’t play very fast, but I’m told he will test off the charts during combine/pro-day workouts. He has his work cut out for him on Saturday.

Curtis Jacobs - Penn State LB

Curtis Jacobs is a classic three-down linebacker who has been terrific at Penn State for the past three seasons. He can blitz, play the run, and cover tight ends or running backs everywhere on the field.

Top NFL Draft Prospect Rankings for Penn State vs Ohio State:

Next Level Prospect Rankings: Penn State vs Ohio State Rnd Grade School Full Name Pos # Yr 1st 4.26 Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr WR 18 3Jr 1st 4.21 Penn State Olumuyiwa Fashanu T 74 4Jr 1st 4.19 Penn State Chop Robinson DE 44 3Jr 1st 4.07 Ohio State Emeka Egbuka WR 2 3Jr 1-2 3.98 Penn State Curtis Jacobs OLB 23 4Sr 2nd 3.84 Penn State Adisa Isaac OLB 20 5Sr 2nd 3.80 Penn State Kalen King CB 4 3Jr 2-3 3.80 Ohio State JT Tuimoloau DE 1 3So 3rd 3.75 Ohio State Donovan Jackson G 74 5Sr 3rd 3.73 Ohio State Denzel Burke CB 15 3So 3rd 3.64 Ohio State Cade Stover TE 8 5Sr 3rd 3.62 Ohio State Lathan Ransom S 12 4Sr 3rd 3.61 Ohio State Michael Hall Jr. DT 51 3So 5th 3.55 Ohio State TreVeyon Henderson RB 32 3So 4th 3.57 Ohio State Jack Sawyer OLB 2 3So 4th 3.51 Ohio State Steele Chambers OLB 22 5Sr 4th 3.50 Ohio State Tommy Eichenberg ILB 35 5Sr 5th 3.46 Penn State Caedan Wallace T 73 5Sr 5th 3.44 Penn State Theo Johnson TE 84 4Sr 5th 3.42 Ohio State Julian Fleming WR 4 4Sr 5th 3.41 Ohio State Miyan Williams RB 3 4Jr 6th 3.38 Penn State Sal Wormley G 77 5Sr 6th 3.35 Penn State Tyler Elsdon ILB 43 4Jr 6th 3.35 Ohio State Ja'Had Carter S 14 5Sr 6th 3.34 Penn State Coziah Izzard DT 99 4Jr 6th 3.34 Ohio State Ty Hamilton DT 58 4Jr 6th 3.32 Penn State Hunter Nourzad C 64 6Sr 6th 3.31 Penn State KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR 1 4Sr 6-7 3.30 Ohio State Matthew Jones G 55 5Sr 7th 3.29 Penn State Tyler Warren TE 44 4Sr FA 3.23 Ohio State Josh Proctor S 41 6Sr FA 3.21 Penn State John Dixon CB 3 5Sr FA 3.20 Penn State Zakee Wheatley S 6 4Jr FA 3.14 Ohio State Cody Simon ILB 30 4Sr FA 3.05 Ohio State Xavier Johnson WR 10 6Sr FA 3.05 Penn State Hakeem Beamon DT 51 5Sr FA 3.03 Penn State Dante Cephas WR 14 4Jr FA 2.99 Penn State Dvon Ellies DT 91 5Sr

Penn State vs Ohio State Game Prediction

Based on the way the two teams have played, and based on the quarterbacks as well as the lines of scrimmage, I don’t see Penn State losing this game. I believe the Nittany Lions offensive line will hammer the OSU defensive line, pounding them with the interior running game, which has been a problem for the Buckeyes this season. I also believe they will do a good job protecting quarterback Drew Allar.

More than anything else, I believe Penn State has the upper hand in star talent and better impact players, and more than anything else, they play better team football under James Franklin than Ohio State does under Ryan Day.

As the father of an Ohio State student, it’s going to be a tough Saturday in the Pauline household!

Penn State vs Ohio State Final Score

PENN STATE 38

OHIO STATE 21

