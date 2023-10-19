NCAAF

Penn State vs. Ohio State preview: Top 2024 NFL Draft prospects, game prediction, final scores and more

By Tony Pauline
Modified Oct 19, 2023 00:19 IST
Ohio St Purdue Football
As we move into the second half of the college season, the schedule features some significantly important games. Contests that not only have conference and national title implications but also games that NFL scouts will be keeping a close eye on.

No game this weekend is more important and fills all those criteria more than the Big Ten showdown between Penn State and Ohio State that takes place in Columbus.

Ohio State is presently ranked third in the Associate Press/Coaches Poll, with Penn State not far behind at No. 7. Yet except for last week’s contest against Purdue, the Buckeyes have squeaked by opponents or did not pull ahead until late in games. Conversely, PSU has basically manhandled everyone they faced.

Ohio St&#039;s McCord during a football game
Ohio St's McCord during a football game

Both teams start first-year quarterbacks, and while Buckeyes signal-caller Kyle McCord has been inconsistent and even struggled at times, Drew Allar has been terrific for the Nittany Lions.

UMass Penn St Football - Drew Allar in action
UMass Penn St Football - Drew Allar in action

Penn State at Ohio State - Offensive Line Preview

The Buckeyes offensive line has played below par. Their offensive tackles are not what the program usually puts on the field, and senior guards Matthew Jones and Donovan Jackson have not met expectations.

Conversely, the Penn State offensive line has been dominant this season, and it goes beyond left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, a top-five draft pick. Right tackle Caedan Wallace, guard Sal Wormley, and center Hunter Nourzad, a sixth-year senior, perform well every Saturday, and all possess draftable grades.

Staying on the line of scrimmage, Penn State has a pair of dynamic pass rushers in Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac. Both are slightly undersized yet explosive athletes who can make plays up the field or off the line and impact the game.

Penn State at Ohio State - Defensive Line Preview

Like their offensive line, the Buckeyes defensive line has been disappointing this season. Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., projected as a possible first-round pick before the season, has been hammered by opponents and invisible for much of the first half. Defensive end JT Tuimoloau has shown flashes, yet he has not been a consistent force, as most expected.

Top NFL Draft prospects from the Penn State vs Ohio State game

Thirty players in this game have draftable grades on my board, including five prospects who could land in the first round and an additional eight who should be Day 2 selections.

Marvin Harrison Jr and Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State Wide Receivers

Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who will both enter the 2024 NFL Draft, are the top OSU prospects, and both grade as first-round prospects, with Harrison being a top-five pick.

Ohio St Football - Harrison Jr in action against Purdue
Ohio St Football - Harrison Jr in action against Purdue

The matchup between Harrison, or Egbuka, and Penn State cornerback Kalen King is next-level variety and one to keep an eye on.

Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Olumuyiwa Fashanu would have been a top-eight pick had he entered last April’s draft. If the present draft order holds true and the Chicago Bears own the initial two picks next April, I expect Fashanu to be the second player drafted.

Fashanu celebrates with Penn State teammate
Fashanu celebrates with Penn State teammate

A major opportunity, and challenge, await Buckeyes pass rushers/defensive ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

Cade Stover - Ohio State Tight End

Cade Stover has played better in recent weeks, as Ohio State is using the tight end more. Stover doesn’t play very fast, but I’m told he will test off the charts during combine/pro-day workouts. He has his work cut out for him on Saturday.

Curtis Jacobs - Penn State LB

Curtis Jacobs is a classic three-down linebacker who has been terrific at Penn State for the past three seasons. He can blitz, play the run, and cover tight ends or running backs everywhere on the field.

Top NFL Draft Prospect Rankings for Penn State vs Ohio State:

Next Level Prospect Rankings: Penn State vs Ohio State

Rnd

Grade

School

Full Name

Pos

#

Yr

1st

4.26

Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr

WR

18

3Jr

1st

4.21

Penn State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu

T

74

4Jr

1st

4.19

Penn State

Chop Robinson

DE

44

3Jr

1st

4.07

Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka

WR

2

3Jr

1-2

3.98

Penn State

Curtis Jacobs

OLB

23

4Sr

2nd

3.84

Penn State

Adisa Isaac

OLB

20

5Sr

2nd

3.80

Penn State

Kalen King

CB

4

3Jr

2-3

3.80

Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau

DE

1

3So

3rd

3.75

Ohio State

Donovan Jackson

G

74

5Sr

3rd

3.73

Ohio State

Denzel Burke

CB

15

3So

3rd

3.64

Ohio State

Cade Stover

TE

8

5Sr

3rd

3.62

Ohio State

Lathan Ransom

S

12

4Sr

3rd

3.61

Ohio State

Michael Hall Jr.

DT

51

3So

5th

3.55

Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

32

3So

4th

3.57

Ohio State

Jack Sawyer

OLB

2

3So

4th

3.51

Ohio State

Steele Chambers

OLB

22

5Sr

4th

3.50

Ohio State

Tommy Eichenberg

ILB

35

5Sr

5th

3.46

Penn State

Caedan Wallace

T

73

5Sr

5th

3.44

Penn State

Theo Johnson

TE

84

4Sr

5th

3.42

Ohio State

Julian Fleming

WR

4

4Sr

5th

3.41

Ohio State

Miyan Williams

RB

3

4Jr

6th

3.38

Penn State

Sal Wormley

G

77

5Sr

6th

3.35

Penn State

Tyler Elsdon

ILB

43

4Jr

6th

3.35

Ohio State

Ja'Had Carter

S

14

5Sr

6th

3.34

Penn State

Coziah Izzard

DT

99

4Jr

6th

3.34

Ohio State

Ty Hamilton

DT

58

4Jr

6th

3.32

Penn State

Hunter Nourzad

C

64

6Sr

6th

3.31

Penn State

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

WR

1

4Sr

6-7

3.30

Ohio State

Matthew Jones

G

55

5Sr

7th

3.29

Penn State

Tyler Warren

TE

44

4Sr

FA

3.23

Ohio State

Josh Proctor

S

41

6Sr

FA

3.21

Penn State

John Dixon

CB

3

5Sr

FA

3.20

Penn State

Zakee Wheatley

S

6

4Jr

FA

3.14

Ohio State

Cody Simon

ILB

30

4Sr

FA

3.05

Ohio State

Xavier Johnson

WR

10

6Sr

FA

3.05

Penn State

Hakeem Beamon

DT

51

5Sr

FA

3.03

Penn State

Dante Cephas

WR

14

4Jr

FA

2.99

Penn State

Dvon Ellies

DT

91

5Sr

Penn State vs Ohio State Game Prediction

Based on the way the two teams have played, and based on the quarterbacks as well as the lines of scrimmage, I don’t see Penn State losing this game. I believe the Nittany Lions offensive line will hammer the OSU defensive line, pounding them with the interior running game, which has been a problem for the Buckeyes this season. I also believe they will do a good job protecting quarterback Drew Allar.

More than anything else, I believe Penn State has the upper hand in star talent and better impact players, and more than anything else, they play better team football under James Franklin than Ohio State does under Ryan Day.

As the father of an Ohio State student, it’s going to be a tough Saturday in the Pauline household!

Penn State vs Ohio State Final Score

PENN STATE 38

OHIO STATE 21

