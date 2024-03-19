PHOTO: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian has warm wishes for Coach Pop & Spurs for their spectacular win over Nets

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian recently posted a picture of himself and San Antonio Spurs' long-serving coach Gregg Popovich on Instagram, congratulating him on his team's 122-115 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

The Longhorns HC captioned the picture:

"Congrats to the @spurs & Coach Pop on a great win tonight @moodycenteratx 🤘🏽."

Fans react to Steve Sarkisian's IG post

College football and NBA fans on Instagram reacted with glee at the picture.

Steve Sarkisian's new contract with Texas

In February, the University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a contract extension for Steve Sarkisian through to 2030.

Under the new terms of his contract, his 2024 salary rose from $5.8 million to $10.3 million, rising by $100,000 each year and capped at $10.9 million in 2030.

If the Texas Longhorns win a national championship, he would be compensated in excess of $1.5 million in bonuses. He is also due a one-time bonus payment of $300,000.

The contract was sped up after Alabama Crimson Tide's iconic coach Nick Saban stepped down from his position in January as Sarkisian was immediately linked to the job.

Earlier this month, ESPN's Chris Low revealed that the move was never an option for the Texas coach.

"Texas' Steve Sarkisian, who, like Kiffin, is also represented by Sexton, was another prominent name mentioned in media reports," Low wrote. "But Alabama's leadership knew Sarkisian wasn't going to leave Texas, especially with the Longhorns moving to the SEC next season."

"As expected, Sarkisian sent out a social media post at 11:50 p.m. ET that Thursday saying it was a great day to be a Longhorn with a "Horns up" image. A day later, ESPN reported that Sarkisian was nearing a deal for a contract extension with Texas."

Sarkisian's immediate buyout is $54,315,000 and it steadily decreases to $9.2 during the last year of his contract in 2030.

His tenure as coach of the Longhorns has shown steady improvement, culminating in a Big 12 title and a college football playoff appearance against the Washington Huskies last season.