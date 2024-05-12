PHOTO: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen shares heartwarming snap with Miss Terry on Mother's Day

Throughout his storied career, retired Alabama coach Nick Saban was renowned for celebrating big wins with his wife, Miss Terry, who was a familiar face in Tuscaloosa.

The coach's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared a celebratory snap with her mother via Instagram Stories on Mother's Day.

Kristen's IG stories

Miss Terry's Reassuring Presence in Alabama

While Nick Saban was known for being a stern coach, it was Miss Terry who acted as the peacemaker between her husband and the student-athletes under his care.

Most notably, she had a close relationship with cornerback Terrion Arnold who was recently drafted by the Detroit Lions. Arnold even called her his second mother during an interview at the NFL Draft Combine.

During a recent roundtable to discuss the impact of the NIL in Washington D.C., Nick Saban recounted a story about how his wife's observations about her duties as a mother hen influenced his decision to retire.

"My wife even said to me — we have all the recruits over on Sunday with their parents for breakfast. She would always meet with the mothers and talk about how she was going to help impact their sons and how they would be well taken care of," Saban said.

"She came to me right before I retired and said, ‘Why are we doing this?’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘All they care about is how much you’re going to pay them. They don’t care about how you’re going to develop them, which is what we’ve always done. So why are you doing this?’"

Miss Terry also ran Nick’s Kids Foundation, a charity founded by the Alabama coach in Tuscaloosa.

In an ESPN interview, Miss Terry revealed that she took over as the 'boss' once Nick Saban retired and gave him the twelve commandments of how to conduct himself after retirement. At the Nick Saban Legacy Awards in February, Miss Terry laid down the law ending her husband's news conference when the questions ran over the allotted time.

During the interview, Saban revealed the interesting dynamic that he has with his wife:

“The day after I retired,” Saban said, “I got ‘The 12 Commandments of Being Retired’ by my chair on the table. So I got orders from headquarters, man. It didn’t take long.”

Alabama Crimson Tide fans miss their legendary coach as well as his wife Miss Terry. Tales of their time with the program will continue to inspire the next generation of 'Bama players.

