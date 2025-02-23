Pic: Louisville coach Jeff Brohm & family enjoys warm meetup with veteran coach Rick Pitino

Louisville Cardinals football coach Jeff Brohm had a moment with his family and a Louisville coaching legend on Sunday. Brohm and his family spent time with Pitino in the locker rooms of Madison Square Garden.

On X (formally Twitter), Pitino posted a picture of Brohm and his family with him, accompanied by the following caption:

"So awesome to have Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm and family into the World’s most famous arena."

Rick Pitino is the current coach of St John's and has been since the 2023 season. His team is playing their regular season game against two-time defending national champions the UConn Huskies at Madison Square Garden, hence why he is there.

Pitino is best known for his successful tenure as the coach of the Louisville Cardinals from 2001 to 2017. During this period, he led the Cardinals to the NCAA tournament almost every season and reached the Final Four on three occasions.

Pitino's biggest accomplishment was leading Louisville to the national championship in 2013. In the championship game, they defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the final to win their third championship in men's basketball.

However, this title would be vacated due to a "sex scandal" that engulfed the team during this period. The NCAA investigated and ruled that the Cardinals' wins from five seasons, including their championship-winning year, would be vacated. This also brought an end to Pitino's time with Louisville, as he was fired by the program.

But, this has not tarnished Pitino's image. He is still able to get coaching roles and is currently leading the St John's to a potential spot in the "Big Dance."

Jeff Brohm on new Cardinals QB Miller Moss

Switching to football, current Louisville Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm spoke to Sports Illustrated about his team's new quarterback, Miller Moss. Brohm said:

"I like Miller to this point. I think he could throw a good football. He's played a lot of games. He has a ton of experience. He's had ups and downs, kind of like Tyler, kind of like Jack. I think he's played against good football teams too. He's been battle tested."

Moss spent most of his career with the USC Trojans, and in 2024, it was the starting quarterback for the team. During that season, he threw for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns. This was not enough to help the Trojans achieve a decent record in their first season in the Big Ten.

Now with the Cardinals, Moss is in the ACC, a conference where Louisville can excel. A good performance in 2025 will significantly improve his draft stock for 2026.

