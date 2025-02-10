Pics: Ashton Jeanty shares glimpses of his latest achievement after Heisman loss to Travis Hunter

Boise State Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty shared a glimpse into his latest achievement following his Heisman loss to Travis Hunter. On Monday, Jeanty shared photos of him winning the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running backs in college football.

The star running back also shared several other photos from his life recently in a seven-picture Instagram slide. Jeanty called himself "blessed" in the Instagram caption.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading Boise State to the College Football Playoff and a first-round bye, but the Broncos lost to Penn State in the quarterfinals.

Jeanty is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ashton Jeanty believes he should've won the Heisman

Ashton Jeanty felt he should've won the Heisman Trophy following his dominant season in 2024. After Travis Hunter was announced the winner, Jeanty shared his disappointment.

"I really felt like I should've walked away with the award, but kudos to Travis for winning," Jeanty told reporters Saturday after finishing as the Heisman runner-up, via ESPN.

"But yeah, it's simple as that. Work harder, go harder ... There's a lot more to come. This isn't the end, this is just the beginning. So I just have to do that much more to get the things that I want."

Jeanty finished second in Heisman voting, which was the closest voting since 2009. Hunter edged Jeanty by a total of 214 points -- 2,231 to 2,017. Jeanty finished the year 132 yards short of former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record set in 1988.

Jeanty is now focused on the NFL and is ranked as the top-ranked running back, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. The draft analyst also has him ranked as the sixth-ranked player ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback