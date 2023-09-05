"Playmaker gave me a Super Bowl ring" - Deion Sanders remains unsatisfied with the Week 1 win and sets high standards for Colorado  

Deion Sanders has continually shown his brilliance as a college football coach in the last few years. His achievement at Jackson State speaks for itself.

Recently, on the show “Undisputed,” Skip Bayless asked Sanders if Colorado’s upset win over TCU was the most satisfying victory he’s ever been a part of. Sanders said,

“No, no, no. Playmaker gave me a Super Bowl ring. Jerry got me another one. So now those are satisfying wins.”

But he didn’t downplay the importance of the win, both from a personal and professional perspective. He said further,

“But as a coach, you know, as the front guy, as a leader, that was truly remarkable. It was hard to put anything up against that because of the emotions that I felt when that last second ticked off the clock. And then, you know, to share it with three of my sons on the same day and my sister is over there as well. So it was phenomenal. It was a phenomenal moment, man that I would never forget.”

It won’t be an exaggeration to say success is second nature to Sanders, as he has one of the most heavily loaded resumes in the football world.

As a college football player for Florida State, he was a two-time unanimous All-American and won the Heisman Trophy. As a pro-football player, he was six times in the First-team All-Pro and eight times in the Pro Pro Bowl.

In the NFL, he won the Super Bowl back to back in 1995 and 1996.

Deion Sanders and his Colorado team are proving doubters wrong

Deion Sanders took the Colorado coaching offer against all odds following the 2022 regular season. He was heading to a team that just finished the season 1-11. So, a lot of observers were skeptical, and rightly so.

Sanders acquired more doubters for his aggressive overhauling of the team’s roster, which saw more than 60 players from last season kicked off the team. For their replacements, Sanders brought in new players from the transfer portal who now make up more than 75% of the roster.

The time to prove his doubters wrong came last Saturday as he led his new-look Buffs to face the TCU Horned Frogs. They didn’t disappoint and secured their first win under Coach Prime.

They face Nebraska on September 10 as they attempt to make it two wins in as many games.