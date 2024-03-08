Popular CFB analyst Carl Reed Jr. heaps praise on $2.3 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter during CFB offseason- “Best overall player”

College football analyst Carl Reed Jr. sees big things for Travis Hunter. According to 247Sports, Reed Jr. believes that Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes' cornerback and wide receiver, is the best overall college football player.

According to Reed Jr.'s analysis, QBs Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Carson Beck (Georgia), as well as WR Luther Burden III (Missouri) and others are among the top contenders for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Among them, Reed Jr. dubbed Hunter the "best overall" candidate.

“Travis Hunter, in my opinion, is the best overall player in college football,” Reed Jr. said. “Offense. Defense. Playing both ways in every single game.

“If you get a healthy Travis Hunter for the full season, you’re going to see one of the most spectacular performances that you’ve seen yet in college football.”

Reed Jr. called the $2.3 million NIL-valued (via On3) two-way star the "Heisman Trophy" contender:

“Travis Hunter — there’s been nobody to be able to do what he does and play as many snaps as he does,” Reed added. “Look for more of the same. If Hunter is healthy this year, I expect for him to be big in the Heisman Trophy conversation.”

Hunter's excellent performance in the previous season saw him haul in 57 receptions, 721 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense. On defense, he had 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 interceptions and 5 pass breakups.

Travis Hunter's path under Deion Sanders’ guidance

Travis Hunter, #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes, dives for a pass.

Hunter, a sophomore player, was one of the most prominent transfers to join Colorado, along with Deion Sanders. He is expected to make a significant impact in his first season in the Pac-12.

His performance in the 2023 season will undoubtedly be closely followed across the country.

Travis Hunter transferred to Colorado last year after being coached by Coach Prime at Jackson State, and has since won the Paul Hornung Award (2023), been selected Consensus All-American (2023), and earned second-team All-Pac-12 (2023) honors.

