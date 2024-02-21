Popular CFB Analyst defends Alabama as Kalen DeBoer’s crew gets brutally roasted for polarizing video during practice - “every CFB team”

An Instagram live by Alabama's Associate Director of Player Personnel, Eron Hodges, showcasing the strength and conditioning program, has been a topic of discussion. People have expressed surprise at seeing players perform power skips during warm-ups.

Amidst that, popular college football analyst J.D. Pickell supported Alabama's actions, while Kalen DeBoer's team faced criticism during practice.

"Every CFB team in the country does this same warm-up for their winter conditioning…," Pickell captioned.

According to him, it is essential to understand that these warm-up exercises are specifically designed for winter conditioning or other training activities, not for pre-game preparation.

“This is the exact same person (David Ballou) running the show when it comes to David Ballou at Alabama as it was under Saban,” Pickell said. “So, everything about Kalen DeBoer should not be tied to Alabama and their strength conditioning program. That's all the same.”

The head honcho behind this program, David Ballou (Director of Sports Performance), remains the same as it was under ex-coach Nick Saban.

So, any concerns about Alabama's performance should not be tied to the strength and conditioning program led by Kalen DeBoer, Pickell said.

Fans have brutally roasted Alabama's video

Following the release of the video, fans on social media expressed a range of opinions on it. While some made funny quips, others questioned why a warm-up video by a program would receive so much media attention.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the video.

“Bruh duhhhhh. We just laughing at how zesty that big dude is .. prancing like a ballerina,” another wrote.

“It’s hilarious to me that the media made this a big enough deal to where you (an actual former Division 1 football player) had to make a video about a warmup,” one wrote.

“Just boys skipping to their loo,” a fan wrote.

“Bro no one does this except Bama because they are fancy little fairies that like to do ballet dances instead of playing football,” another wrote.

“What a waste of time,” one wrote.

Some Instagram fans had bold reactions, too:

“The point is Saban would’ve never let practice/workouts be live streamed at all,” a fan wrote.

“No way a lineman that big should be jumping like that,” one wrote.

“Alabama is gonna crumble,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

The CFB analyst Pickell argued that it is essential to recognize that different warm-up methods are used for various purposes, and similar warm-up routines are common among all college football teams across the country.

