Popular CFB analyst names the best returning quarterback in the Big 12, and it's not Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders

Popular college football analyst Adam Breneman thinks West Virginia's Garrett Greene is the best returning quarterback in the Big 12.

The Big 12 will see Shedeur Sanders, a projected top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, return to the field — but Breneman says he isn't the best returning QB.

Instead, that goes to Greene, who will be entering his fifth year at West Virginia.

"What if I told you West Virginia's Garrett Greene was the best returning quarterback in the Big 12? When I first heard that, I didn't believe it. The Big 12 has Shedeur Sanders, Noah Fifita, KJ Jefferson, some great quarterbacks, but don't sleep on West Virginia like I did and their quarterback Garrett Greene.

"Garrett Greene's PFF grade last year was 90 — the highest-rated returning quarterback in the new-look Big 12."

Breneman also agrees after watching the tape that Greene is the best quarterback in the conference.

Last season at West Virginia, Greene went 147-for-278 for 2,406 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He helped the Mountaineers to a 9-4 record as they defeated North Carolina in the Mayo Bowl.

What is Garrett Greene's draft projection?

Garrett Greene will be entering his final college season and is considered on the fringe of being drafted.

Although Breneman thinks Greene is the top quarterback in the Big 12, Greene is projected to be a late draft pick in the seventh round or a priority free agent.

However, if Greene can have another solid season like last season, he could hear his name called late on Day 3 as a team looks to develop him into a backup quarterback in the NFL.

Greene and West Virginia will open their college football season on Aug. 31 at home against Penn State. The Mountaineers also have notable games against Pittsburgh, Kansas, Arizona, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Iowa State among others.