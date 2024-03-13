CFB analyst reacts to $70 million worth Nick Saban’s bold statements on what nudged him towards retirement - “got my attention”

Joel Klatt, a college football analyst, recently shed light on Nick Saban's retirement decision. Saban won seven national championships and led Alabama to six of them during his 17-year tenure before retiring in January.

On his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show," Klatt said that Saban was disheartened after the game:

"Not only was Saban upset about the way his team played," Klatt said. "But especially disheartened about some of the things that happened afterward."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

CFB analyst said that Saban, who is worth $70 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) mentioned players' lack of sportsmanship after the game.

"He (Saban) says, 'I want to be clear. This wasn't the exact reason that I'm retiring, but some of these events certainly contributed,'" Klatt said. "Got my attention, Nick. He says, 'I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You got to win with class. You got to lose with class.'"

It became apparent to Saban that his message wasn't resonating like it once did, Klatt added:

"Been there for a long time. Had an incredible amount of success... National championship after National championship after National championship, playoff berth after playoff berth after playoff berth," Klatt said. "And then he says, 'I thought we could have a hell of a team next year. And then maybe 70 or 80% of the players you talk to, they all want to know two things.'”

"He says," Klatt added. "'They want to know what assurances do I have that I'm going to play because I'm thinking about transferring and how much are you going to pay me?'”

The players were more concerned about their playing time and compensation, according to Klatt. The legendary coach's frustration stemmed from the way the team reacted after a tough loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl last season.

Nick Saban compared the team's behavior to his previous teams, said CFB analyst, and found it lacking in sportsmanship and professionalism.

Nick Saban's take on the economics of college athletics

Former Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Former Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, discussed the impact of money on college sports during an NIL roundtable discussion hosted by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The principles Saban believed in during his five decades of coaching are extinct in today's CFB players.

"Well, all the things I believed in for all these years of coaching,” Saban said. “50 years of coaching, no longer exist in college athletics.”

"It's whoever wants to pay, the most money raised, the most money to buy the most players is going to have the best opportunity to win.”

The Alabama former coach has achieved a success record, winning 11 SEC championship titles and 15 SEC Western Division titles.

Also Read: "I'm not really for collectives": Nick Saban drops blunt reaction on NIL collectives while providing alternate solution to aid funding