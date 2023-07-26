Popular CFB insider reignites Big 12 poaching rumors, claims Yormark directly linked with two Pac-12 schools

College football has seen plenty of conference realignments and expansions, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down. The Big 12 has been at the center of the latest rumors as commissioner Brett Yormark has also been vocal in hoping for expansion. The plan for the Big 12 is to expand to 14 teams.

In an interview, Yormark said they hope to announce plans sooner rather than later:

“We do have a plan, and hopefully, we can execute that plan sooner than later. But as I’ve always said, I love the composition of this conference right now. The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible.”

“If we stay at 12, we’re perfectly fine with that. If the opportunity presents itself where there’s something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives, starting with the board, then we’re certainly going to pursue it,” he added.

With the Big 12 commissioner coming out and saying they are talking about expanding, many fans were wondering who it would be. All reports have indicated that Colorado and Arizona would leave the Pac-12 to join the Big 12.

However, some reporters have claimed Colorado and Arizona are adamant about staying with the Pac-12. But, college football insider Greg Swaim took to Twitter to claim two Pac-12 teams are talking to the Big 12 about expansion.

"I have a question of @TJAltimore, @wilnerhotline and @johncanzanobft... If you're all so sure that no current #Pac12 schools would ever even remotely consider the #Big12, then why were two of them on the phone today with Yormark?! Eagerly and patiently await your responses!!" Swaim Show tweeted.

Although Swaim said two Pac-12 teams are talking to commissioner Brett Yormark, he never revealed who they are and when the expansion would happen.

Pac-12 awaiting media rights deal

Pac-12 Championship - Utah vs. USC

Currently, the Pac-12 does not have a media rights deal as its deal with ESPN and Fox is set to expire in July next season.

With no media rights deal secured, USC and UCLA have already announced their exit from the Big Ten next season.

Although there has been a bid by the CW Network, with nothing signed, the future of the Pac-12 and the other teams is in the air right now.

