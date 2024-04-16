"Portal opens soon let's get busy": Deion Sanders' QB son Shedeur Sanders alerts Colorado nation of real business ahead of 2024 spring game

Deion Sanders' son and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is returning for another season of college football in Boulder. The 22-year-old transferred from Jackson State to Colorado last season after "Coach Prime" was named as the Buffs' new coach.

While there were rumors about Shedeur Sanders declaring for the NFL draft this season, the quarterback decided to play his final year of collegiate eligibility with the Buffs in their new journey in the Big 12.

And as the spring practices continue for the new season, it looks like Shedeur is also getting hyped for the upcoming transfer portal. In a recent post on X, Shedeur expressed his excitement about the school revamping the squad ahead of its Big 12 debut this year.

"Portal opens soon let's get busy," Shedeur wrote.

The spring college football transfer portal begins on April 16 and ends on April 30. During this window, programs will be looking to make a few more changes and revamp their roster before the beginning of the 2024 season.

Deion Sanders has already made several changes following a 4-8 record in his debut season with the Colorado Buffaloes. One of the most notable changes was in the offensive line to help protect Shedeur Sanders better on the field following last season's dismal performance.

So far, a few Colorado players have already announced their intention of entering this 15-day window. These players include Myles Slusher, Chazz Wallace, Jaden Milliner-Jones, Savion Washington, Deeve Harris and Isaiah Jatta.

Shedeur Sanders reveals his worst investment decision

Boasting an NIL valuation of $4.7 million as per On3, the Colorado quarterback recently talked about the worst financial decision he made. As per a video by Bloomberg, Shedeur revealed that the worst investment that he made was in Dogecoin and will never repeat this mistake.

"I say, never again," the quarterback said. "But that's Shilo. Shilo likes that stock stuff. But that Dogecoin, that threw me off."

He then shared some advice with young athletes, following his own learning experience.

"Them people losing your stocks, they don't care about your money," Shedeur said. "You care about your money. So if you invest in yourself and you fail, that's on you."

Will Shedeur Sanders be able to lead the Buffs to a playoff berth this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

