Projected No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams takes fun-filled dig at former LSU star Malik Nabers for performance during Pro day 2024 - “Boi Ya slow”

Wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has showcased his prowess with consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons at LSU, left onlookers awestruck with his performance at LSU's pro day in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that following Nabers' outstanding display, some scouts even consider him the premier receiver in the draft, placing him ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr.

Meanwhile, projected No. 1 draft pick quarterback Caleb Williams injected some light-hearted banter into the mix, playfully jesting at the former LSU star's performance on Instagram with the caption:

"Boi Ya slow"

According to a tweet by the NFL, the unanimous All-American ran an unofficial 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds, which was faster than all but three players in the 2024 NFL Combine. Adonai Mitchell, Brian Thomas Jr. and Xavier Worthy recorded a time of 4.34 seconds.

Nabers did not participate in the workout portion of the Combine but had a remarkable 42-inch vertical, which would have been the second-best mark at the Combine, regardless of position. He also recorded a broad jump of 10 feet, 9 inches.

Is Malik Nabers climbing the ranks in latest NFL draft projections?

In the past season, LSU's Malik Nabers caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards with 14 touchdowns. He finished his college career as the most successful player in catches and receiving yards in LSU history.

During LSU's pro day on Wednesday, the wide receiver also showcased his skills by catching passes thrown by Tigers quarterback prospect Jayden Daniels, a projected top 10 pick.

Based on the most recent NFL draft projections, Malik Nabers is anticipated to be selected at various positions:

NFL.com predicts him going at No. 6 overall to the New York Giants.

ESPN also forecasts Nabers being chosen at No. 6 overall by the New York Giants.

CBS places him at No. 8 overall, predicting he will be drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Athletic aligns with NFL.com and ESPN, projecting Nabers to go at No. 6 overall to the New York Giants.

With the 2024 NFL draft inching ever closer, anticipation mounts as CFB fans await Malik Nabers' next destination.

