QB coach reveals unique quality of Cam Ward that puts him above Shedeur Sanders & others

Cam Ward is projected to go No.1 overall to the Tennessee Titans in this year's draft. Initially, it was a competition between him and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, most draft experts and analysts now have the Miami QB as the best quarterback prospect in this year's draft.

Quarterback trainer Darrell Colber Jr. had the opportunity to coach both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. On Friday, on SportsCenter, Colbert talked about what separates Ward from the other quarterbacks he has coached.

"He's just different," Darrell Colbert Jr. said. "I think its just his playstyle, you know, him being able to go and all the different arm angles. A lot of people don't have that. Some of the throws he made in his pro day, some of the throws that he made throughout the season without being able to flip his hips and just being in a tough situation and still making accurate throws. I think he's just different.

"And I think the one biggest thing is just the way he's been brought up. You know, being a zero star recruit and going through all that stuff, going to three different schools, you know, getting the opportunity to go to the NFL last year but people telling him he needed to go back. When everybody, how you tell a kid who, their dream is to go to the NFL and get to that oppportunity, and he got to go back for another year. I think his journey is what separates him and makes him different."

Cam Ward spent two seasons each with Incarnate Word and Washington State before joining the Miami Hurricanes last season. He helped them to a 10-3 campaign, recording 4,313 yards and 39 TDs passing.

Analyst explains why Cam Ward wasn't viewed as a first-round pick before 2025

Cam Ward was eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL draft. However, he decided to forego the draft and return for his final collegiate campaign with the Hurricanes. It proved to be a good choice for the quarterback, as he rose to fame in Miami.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz analysed why Ward wasn't considered a first-round prospect last year. Comparing Ward with 2024 prospects Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, Schatz said.

"Ward is QBASE's top quarterback in 2025, having just set the career FBS touchdown passes record with 158. Still, he does not stand out as much as Williams and Daniels from last year's class.

"While Ward had a five-year college career due to extra COVID-19 eligibility, he was not seen as a first-round prospect before this draft cycle. It is understandable for the Titans to use the No.1 overall pick on him, but it is also unlikely that he would have gone in the top three picks last year."

Cam Ward's professional future will be decided in a few weeks. Will the Titans call out his name as the first overall prospect in this year's draft?

