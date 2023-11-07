Quinn Ewers injury update: Latest on Texas QB ahead of Week 11

Quinn Ewers has missed Texas’ last two games against BYU and Kansas State due to his injury in Week 8. The quarterback sustained a Grade 2 AC sprain in his throwing shoulder in the Oct. 21 matchup against Houston and has been undergoing recovery since then.

Ewers has been impressive for the No. 7 Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12, CFP No. 7) this season as the team continues its rise in the 2023 college football season. The signal-caller has thrown for 1915 yards and 13 touchdowns before getting injured against Big 12 newcomers and in-state rivals, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4 Big 12).

Quinn Ewers’ injury update

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian disclosed that quarterback Quinn Ewers is currently considered "day-to-day" as the team prepares for its upcoming Week 11 game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11.

“He started to throw a little bit last week,” Sarkisian said. “He threw again today. To me, it’s more day-to-day at this point than where a couple of weeks ago we were week-to-week.

“Today is more day-to-day, and I have to continue to see how he feels. I can give my assessment on the capability to operate our offense, but ultimately, how does he feel? So we’ll navigate this week.”

Texas vs. TCU kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be shown live on ABC and ESPN3.

What happened to Quinn Ewers?

Quinn Ewers took a substantial hit directly to his right shoulder from Houston defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu, leading him to receive medical attention in the injury tent. Following that, the quarterback was escorted to the locker room for a more comprehensive evaluation.

In his absence, backup quarterback Maalik Murphy has taken over the starting role for the Longhorns against BYU and Kansas State. Ewers' return is expected to be a big boost for the program as they aim to win the Big 12 championship and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

When will Quinn Ewers return?

Ewers suffered a Grade 2 AC Sprain against Houston, which typically takes four to six weeks to heal. However, he has displayed a robust recovery following the injury against Houston, raising the possibility of him playing against TCU based on his current injury status that Sarkisian reported.

There were initial concerns that he might not return to action this season. However, the quarterback might be back on the gridiron for Texas earlier than expected. It remains to be seen if Ewers will return to action in Week 11 or if the Longhorns might have to wait till Week 12.