Radio host points to massive flaw with Titans that should keep Shedeur Sanders out of Tennessee

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders helped the Colorado Buffaloes have their best season in years. As a result, he is expected to be one of the first picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, Sanders is viewed as one of the top two QBs in the draft class.

NFL draft insiders and experts have made several predictions for where Sanders could end up in the coming months. Some people think he could go first to the Tennessee Titans. Others think the New York Giants would be a good fit with the third pick. There are even some mock drafts that have him dropping to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth pick.

While he is expected to be a top pick, Sanders is not without his flaws. This is widely viewed as a weak year for QBs, and as a result, even Buffaloes QB and Cam Ward have been criticized. Radio Host Will Boling pointed out one of the issues with drafting Sanders on X on Wednesday.

"Shedeur Sanders could have a great NFL career," Boling said. "But he has to start his career somewhere with an OL in the top half of the league. The Titans aren't close to that yet. If you draft him, don't play him until you know you can protect him."

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis struggled immensely behind their offensive line in 2024.

Although Shedeur Sanders performed well behind a weak offensive line in Colorado, he will have more pressure with a weak offensive line in the NFL. As a result, he might be better off getting drafted by a team like the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders.

What teams at the top of a draft with a good offensive line could draft Shedeur Sanders?

If Shedeur Sanders is going to be selected by a team with a good or average offensive line, he will not have a lot of options at the top of the draft. According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Titans ranked seventh last, the Giants were last, the Patriots were third last and the Jaguars were 10th last in that category. Those are four of the five teams with top-five picks.

However, the Cleveland Browns have the second pick, need a QB, and have the No. 3-ranked offensive line, according to Sharp Football Analysis. The Raiders with the sixth pick are also a solid option as they have the 18th-ranked offensive line.

