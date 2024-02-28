"Realignment isn’t done": Wazzu president Kirk Schulz spills the beans on CFP's plan for another possible playoff bracket expansion in 2026

Washington State President Kirk Schulz opened up on a potential change to the CFP.

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams this season, and there will now be seven at-large bids. Along with that change, Schulz revealed he pitched the College Football Playoff’s governing board last week on granting permanent Power Five status to the Pac-12:

“There wasn’t a great deal of support,” Schulz told the Hotline, via The Mercury News. “One of the reasons given was the (future revenue model) hasn’t been determined yet. It’s hard to discuss distributions beyond the next couple years. But we appreciated the opportunity to make the pitch.”

Schulz is a member of the College Football Playoff board and admitted he was frustrated with the lack of support for him.

With Kirk Schulz's idea not receiving much backing, he believes realignment isn't done with college sports.

“The leagues have become tiered,” Schulz said, “and two of them (the SEC and Big Ten) are more resourced than everybody else. And some of the highly-resourced schools have a different format in mind, which would give them more automatic qualifiers. ...

“Several presidents are committed to Washington State and Oregon State being an integrated part of the (CFP) conversations going forward. But what does that really mean? The situation could change.

“There is a profound sense of regret about the situation we’re in. A lot of presidents have told me, ‘That could have been us’ or ‘That could be us.’ Realignment isn’t done.”

With the Pac-12 only having two schools, the conference will need to add more schools. At the same time, Florida State and Clemson, among others, are reportedly looking to leave the ACC.

CFP changes will come into effect this season

Along with the 12 teams starting this year, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers unanimously approved a model that will guarantee the five highest-ranked conference champions' inclusion, along with seven at-large bids.

Originally, the CFP plan included automatic bids for the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids.

Only having the top five conference winners opens up another spot for a non-conference champion to make the playoffs.