Referee slaps Colorado State with 15-yard penalty for "unsportsmanlike conduct" from fans throwing snowballs at Air Force bench [WATCH]

Week 9's Colorado State vs. Air Force game was played in snowy conditions and this led to a peculiar penalty during the third quarter. The game was tied at 13 when the Rams were hit with a 15-yard, unsportsmanlike conduct penalty due to fans tossing snowballs at the Air Force bench.

The Rams received a warning from officials at the end of the first half as fans were throwing snowballs at the Falcons' bench. The warning had no effect and fans were enjoying a snow day of their own in the stands. They continued their antics into the second half, leading to the penalty.

In the early moments of the third quarter, the Rams' student section received the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for their snowball shenanigans. This 15-yard penalty gave Air Force the perfect opportunity to extend their drive and seize a 20-13 lead.

Despite the weather challenges, the No. 19 Air Force Falcons (8-0, 5-0 MWC) managed to secure a victory against the Colorado State Rams (3-5, 1-3 MWC) on a snowy night.

Colorado State Rams vs. Air Force Falcons review

In this frozen matchup, the Rams' defense struggled to hold back the relentless Air Force ground game in the second half. As is often the case in snow games, running backs are key and Jay Norvell’s team yielded substantial yardage to the Falcons.

Colorado State's fans drew an “unsportsmanlike conduct” penalty for hurling snowballs at the Air Force players on the sideline, which affected the game. Fueled by the penalty, Zac Larrier scored the go-ahead touchdown with a one-yard run in the third quarter.

Matthew Dapore added a 29-yard field goal late in the third quarter, helping the Falcons pull away in the second half.

Larrier was the standout on the field and his contributions weren't limited to rushing; he also threw for a touchdown. Emmanuel Michel and John Lee Eldridge III also ran for touchdowns, highlighting the versatility of the Falcons' offense. Michel, who rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries, sealed the victory with a five-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons' dominant defense played a crucial role in securing the 30-13 victory. It provided key stops and a turnover that complemented the team's top-ranked rushing attack.

With this victory, Air Force extended their unbeaten streak to 13.