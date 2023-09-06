Remaining Pac-12 schools seek clarity on financial cushions before leaving FBS powerhouse as MWC becomes favorite for taking 2 more teams

The future of Oregon State and Washington State is up in the air. The Pac-12 is now down to OSU and WSU after the 10 other schools have left for different conferences.

At the moment, it seems likely that OSU and WSU will join the Mountain West Conference, whose commissioner recently met with both schools. However, before the schools make the move, Nick Daschal of the Oregonian claims that the schools need “some clarity” regarding the conference’s assets that could be available to both schools.

Until Oregon State and Washington State get that, Daschal reports that they "cannot take the next step" in terms of joining the MWC and leaving the Pac-12.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Moreover, the NCAA's rules allow conferences two years to rebuild to at least eight schools. With OSU and WSU locked down, the Pac-12 has two years to try and add six, while OSU and WSU could likely fill a 12-game football schedule if that's what's needed.

OSU's AD frustrated with lack of information on Pac-12 future

As Oregon State is weighing its future, their athletic director Scott Barnes has been frustrated with the realignment.

Barnes is disappointed that Oregon left, as the hope was to be loyal to the Pac-12. However, now, he's frustrated with not getting news regarding the future of the Pac-12 as quickly as he had hoped for.

“I'm frustrated that we haven't gotten the information as quickly as we had hoped. It is trickling in. We need to get that buttoned down."

At the moment, no decision has been made on OSU and WSU's future and whether or not they will leave the Pac-12.

“We’ve had a number of conversations about what our path forward might look like in retaining the Pac-12 and its potential assets and status,” Oregon State AD Scott Barnes said.

“And those are items that certainly weigh into the decision of others to want to want to be part of a new Pac-12.”

However, if OSU ends up leaving the Pac-12, the MWC could be the conference that they join. For now, though, no decision has been made on its future and when it will be made is uncertain.