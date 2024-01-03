"Reminds me of deflategate" - NFL insider Adam Schefter compares Michigan's sign-stealing scandal to Patriots' infamous 2015 controversy

NFL insider Adam Schefter believes there are a lot of similarities between the Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots.

The Wolverines are set to play the Washington Huskies in the national championship game on Monday. However, throughout the year, Michigan has been the center of attention in college football due to its alleged sign stealing.

U of M coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten for three games over the issue, and many fans were unhappy with the program.

With that, Schefter went on "The Pat McAfee Show" and said the sign stealing allegations reminded him of the New England Patriots' "Deflategate."

"It reminds me of an NFL world, Deflategate," Schefter said. "The football, a little air went out of the football. Oh, so that compromises the greatness of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady? That diminishes what they did. Come on. Sorry, Pat...

"To my point, do you think whatever air may or may not have come out of the football contributed to how well the Patriots played that year?"

The scandal came from an allegation that Pats quarterback Tom Brady ordered the deflation of footballs used in the AFC championship win over the Indianapolis Colts in January 2015. Brady was suspended for four games, and the team was fined $1 million.

Ultimately, New England was able to get past Deflategate, which Schefter believes will happen to Michigan.

Since Harbaugh's suspension for the alleged sign-stealing, the Wolverines are 5-0 and set to play in the national championship, so Schefter believes that proves this is just a good football team.

Michigan rallying around allegations

With how the college football world reacted to the allegations of sign-stealing against them, the Wolverines have rallied around the "Michigan vs. Everyone" slogan.

After defeating No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in the Rose Bowl, Harbaugh said he was proud of how his team had responded.

"It's almost been an unfair advantage, all the things that the team has gone through," Harbaugh said. "We don't care anymore. Don't care what people say. Don't care about anything that comes up. We just know we're going to overcome it."

Meanwhile, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy believes the brotherhood the team has formed has made this season more special for them.

"Just think about how far we've come, all the hardships that we went through as a team and as a brotherhood," McCarthy said. "It's been 26 years since Michigan won in this building, and the second most appearances out of any college in the entire country playing in this game.

"It's just amazing the way it happened. We've got one more game left, so the job is not finished yet."

There's no question the No. 1 Wolverines have gone through a lot, but as McCarthy says, the job is not finished. They will take on No. 2 Washington in the national championship game on Monday, hoping to silence all doubters.