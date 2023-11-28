Rick Stockstill contract buyout: How much does MTSU owe its former coach?

Middle Tennessee State University bid farewell to longtime football coach Rick Stockstill on Monday, signaling the end of an 18-season era. The decision came in the wake of the team's third losing season in the past five years, with the Blue Raiders finishing 4-8 in 2023.

Stockstill had been MTSU's coach since December 2005, with a record of 113-111. However, the veteran coach couldn’t escape the repercussions of this challenging season, resulting in his departure.

Rick Stockstill contract buyout

As the news of Stockstill's departure settled in, attention turned to the financial implications for MTSU. Stockstill's contract was originally set to run through the 2029 season. His termination comes with a buyout clause of approximately $5 million.

“This is one of the most difficult days in my tenure, but one I feel is necessary in our aspiration to compete and win championships," MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said. "I appreciate everything Rick, his wife Sara, and their family have done the last 18 years for MTSU Athletics, our football program and, more importantly, our student-athletes.

"Because of his leadership, our student-athletes have performed at a high level in the classroom, have dedicated time and energy to supporting our community and have given us countless hours of dedication to being successful on the football field."

At 65, Stockstill had been the fourth-longest-tenured active coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Rick Stockstill has quite the track record while leading MTSU. He led them to a Sun Belt championship in his inaugural season (2006), a Conference USA East Division title in 2018 and multiple bowl appearances, but the recent downturn in performance led to his termination.

The university now faces the challenge of not only finding a suitable replacement but also managing the financial fallout of the coaching change. The departure of a seasoned coach like Stockstill will leave a dent.

The need for a new direction to reinvigorate the program is paramount at the moment for Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-8, 3-5 Conference USA).