"Ryan Day ought to be ashamed of himself" - Despite a win, CFB host blasts Ohio State HC for his on-field decisions in Week 6

ESPN host Matthew Barrie voiced his discontent with Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes secured a 37-17 victory against Maryland on Saturday, but Barrie was somehow not impressed.

The game marked by late-game decisions, left Barrie disappointed. He didn't hold back in expressing his sentiments. The Buckeyes were ahead with a comfortable lead late in the game. Influenced by the decision of HC Ryan Day, they opted to kick a seemingly unnecessary field goal, securing a 20-point lead.

Barrie, clearly not a fan of this decision by Ryan Day, commented,

“Ryan Day ought to be ashamed of himself. They were up 17 late, kicked a meaningless field goal to go up 20. That spread was 19.5, for those of us that were on Maryland plus the points, it was a real backbreaker.”

The comment by Matthew Barrie may have a humorous undertone. Barrie further elaborated on the game dynamics.

"Maryland early on teased us against Ohio State. And then Kyle McCord out of nowhere throws for a career-high 320 yards. It all happened in the 4th quarter because Ohio State was sleepwalking, needed a pick-6 to get it done. And Ohio State’s blowing people out,” said the ESPN host.

This reinforces the scrutiny coaches face for decisions made in the closing moments of a game, especially when it comes to impacting the point spread.

Ryan Day hails Buckeyes defense after breezing past Maryland

In a game that started with a sluggish pace, the Ohio State Buckeyes turned the tables. They secured a convincing 37-17 victory against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes, now boast a 5-0 record. They overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half and a brief setback of falling behind 17-10 early in the third quarter.

Ohio State's defense played a pivotal role in containing the potent offense of the Maryland Terrapins. Evidently, the Terps had entered the game as the Big Ten's second-highest-scoring unit. Maryland is known for their explosive plays but they struggled to find their rhythm.

They turned the ball over more times than they could score. This marked a notable achievement for the Buckeyes, holding Maryland below half of their season scoring average of 38.6 points. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day commended the defensive strategy, stating,

"I thought Jim and the staff did a really good job with the game plan. I thought that they were a step ahead just in terms of the defenses that we were in."

The victory of the Ohio State Buckeyes wasn't solely attributed to the defense. Ryan Day couldn't be much happier by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who emerged as a standout offensive force. In the first half, Harrison had 109 receiving yards which constituted a substantial portion of the Buckeyes' total offense.

Marvin Harrison Jr. finished the game with 163 yards on 13 catches. This included a crucial 58-yard reception that shifted the momentum in favor of Ohio State.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley acknowledged Ohio State's dominance, stating,

"Give Ohio State credit. They did a really good job limiting the explosive plays and creating turnovers."

The Buckeyes' ability to capitalize on turnovers, finishing the game with a plus-2 turnover margin. Ohio State presently remains undefeated in the turnover battle this season.