Ryan Day lavishes praise on Ohio State LB: "He's got a great first step"

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in January to win the National Championship. Now the team is focused on trying to repeat as champions.

In his first media availability during spring training on Monday, Ryan Day spoke about his focus on getting ready for next season. He does not want the team to linger on its championship season.

Day spoke about how the team is in a different place from where it was a few months ago.

"I'm definitely more relaxed," Day told reporters Monday. "To say I'm not is crazy. There's no question. We're in a different place than we were a couple of months ago. I mean, let's call it for what it is."

Day went on to say that the change in environment has been helpful for developing homegrown talent. Notably, he praised C.J. Hicks, who is transitioning from linebacker to defensive end:

"I think the first thing is his quickness off the edge. He's got a great first step. He's powerful for somebody who isn't as big or strong as maybe some of the defensive ends we've had. Has a good knack for rushing the passer. And so, we messed around a little bit with it last year, but now we're going to it more full-time."

Ryan Day speaks about the QB situation for Ohio State in 2025

This past offseason, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes made a big move, adding QB Will Howard in the transfer portal. Howard had spent four seasons at Kansas State and was the last piece the Buckeyes needed to add to make their team a championship contender.

The move paid off as Howard completed 309-of-423 passes for 4,010 yards and 35 TDs. Although he was not the biggest star on the roster, he was integral to the team's championship run. However, he will not return as he is out of NCAA eligibility.

Next season, the starting job is up for grabs with Julian Sayin, Tavien St. Clair and Lincoln Kienholz competing for the job. Ryan Day spoke about this on Monday:

"Right now, we're going to roll those guys [QBs] like we did last year."

Most CFB analysts project that Julian Sayin will be the starting QB in 2025. However, it will be a competition with all three QBs having a chance to win the job.

