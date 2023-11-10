Ryan Day quashes rumors around Ohio State's alleged involvement in sign-stealing - "Nobody here did any of that"

In a press conference on Wednesday night, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day denied the allegations that Ohio State and Rutgers collaborated to provide Michigan's signals to Purdue before the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game.

The Associated Press had reported a single-sourced story suggesting such collaboration, but Day dismissed the claims outright.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, documents received by the Big Ten indicated communication between Ohio State, Purdue, and Rutgers regarding Michigan's signals in the lead-up to the championship game.

However, Day refuted these reports.

"Nobody here did any of that," Day said."We went through and made sure we asked all the questions and got our compliance people involved. None of that came back at all. I can answer very strongly that that did not happen."

The controversy surrounding sign-stealing has engulfed the Big Ten, with Michigan at the center of the storm. Despite mounting evidence against the Wolverines, including claims of illegal scouting by multiple schools, Day remains focused on his team's performance and upcoming schedule.

NCAA clears Ryan Day and family amid intense scrutiny

Contrary to the incident implicating Ryan Day and his family in the ongoing investigation into the Michigan sign-stealing situation, the NCAA has informed the Big Ten that there is no evidence linking them to the controversy.

The NCAA's findings dispelled any notion of Day's involvement, and the coach and his family have reportedly received threats as a result of the false accusations. Michigan's sign-stealing scandal has created a ripple effect, with slow-paced NCAA investigations expected to extend into the offseason.

Big Ten set to rule on punishments amid ongoing investigations

While the NCAA has not found a smoking gun tying Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to in-person scouting and recording opponents' sidelines, the Big Ten is set to rule on potential punishments this week.

Despite the drama surrounding the investigation and the potential legal actions taken by Michigan in response to proposed suspensions for Harbaugh, Ryan Day remains steadfast in his focus on Ohio State's remaining schedule.

Day emphasized that, for his team, the only priority is playing and finishing the season on a high note.

The allegations and counter-allegations have added intrigue to the upcoming rivalry game between Michigan and Ohio State. Both teams are undefeated and could be vying for a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff.

As the NCAA continues its investigations and the Big Ten deliberates on potential penalties, the focus for Ryan Day and Ohio State remains on the football field, steering clear of distractions and rumors that threaten to overshadow their pursuit of success in the current season.

In the face of the storm surrounding the sign-stealing scandal, Ryan Day's clear denial and the NCAA's exoneration provided a reprieve for the Ohio State coach, allowing him to refocus his energy on the game ahead.