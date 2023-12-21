After five years of being the head coach of Ohio State and developing quarterbacks like C.J. Stroud and Justin Fields in their final year of college eligibility, Ryan Day is faced with a peculiar situation. Kyle McCord, who spent this season as the starting QB and led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 overall campaign, hit the transfer portal and is now heading to play for the Syracuse Orange next season.

This leaves Ryan Day with the task of finding a suitable replacement for McCord on the team. In the recent press conference held on Wednesday, Day did not speak openly about the factors that led to Kyle McCord's transfer from the team. He also went on to talk about how the quarterback was respected in the Ohio State locker room and wished him well in his journey ahead:

"I'm going to keep the conversation private between us. And I really don't want to get into it because I don't think it serves anybody any good. I think Kyle was very well-respected here, we wish him nothing but the best. He played some good football here, he spent three years here and made a lot of relationships here.

"I think he's committed to another school now and he'll do well there, he will. I just don't think it's worth getting into all right now but I wish him nothing but the best of luck. There are a lot of guys in that room that care about him a lot."

With the Syracuse Orange building from the perspective of the new head coach Fran Brown, Kyle McCord becomes the latest addition to his new roster acquisition. McCord spent three seasons at Ohio State under Ryan Day. He spent the last two seasons as the backup to C.J. Stroud before being handed the starting signal-caller position this campaign.

McCord went on to compile 3,710 passing yards and 24 TD passes for the Buckeyes this campaign despite them losing the Big Ten championship game to Michigan and being eliminated from the playoff contention.

Paul Finebaum confused by McCord's decision to play for Syracuse after playing for Ryan Day and Buckeyes

CFB Analyst Paul Finebaum was left scratching his head after Kyle McCord decided to play for Syracuse in 2024. During a recent appearance on "SportsCenter" with Shae Peppler, Finebaum stated with brutal honesty that it was a decision that was quite puzzling for him to grasp:

"Shae I think I spoke too soon because I thought he would land at a major school, a Nebraska or somewhere else that was in play. But Syracuse is an utterly perplexing decision.

"It's a program that quite frankly doesn't have a great path of coming back quickly. I appreciate him getting another opportunity, but a year ago this guy was considered all-everything, a can't miss and now he's going to Syracuse. It's weird."

It will be interesting to see how Kyle McCord performs under Fran Brown next year.

