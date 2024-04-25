“Saban still exits with the L” - CFB world reacts to NFL-bound Drake Maye’s candid take on not choosing Nick Saban’s Alabama

Drake Maye discussed choosing North Carolina over Nick Saban's Alabama for his college career. The QB gave a candid take on his reason for decommitting from Tuscaloosa, saying that he dreaded the decision. In the end, he chose his native North Carolina rather than playing for a much more prestigious Alabama.

Speaking on "The Dan Patrick Show" ahead of the draft, Maye called coach Saban the GOAT of college football. According to the QB, it was tough telling the seven-time national champion that he wouldn't be joining the Tide, but Maye said that the legendary head coach probably understood.

The college football world reacted to Maye’s revelation about coach Saban. Some fans suggested that his inclusion in the Tide would have changed how the 2023 season went:

“And Maye would be consensus #2 pick,” a fan put forward their opinion.

But not everyone agreed with the notion. Some fans were of the thought that Alabama would have lost anyway:

“FSU wins it all. Saban still exits with the L,” a fan said on the matter.

“Michigan would have had Drake Maye in shambles lmao stop it,” another fan had to say.

“Chances are likely he transfers out before last year though,” a fan predicted what would have happened.

Here's what Maye said on "The Dan Patrick Show":

“I dreaded it for a while. Coach Saban was one of my favorites in the recruiting process, so having to tell him that I'm going to stay home was tough. But I think coach Saban understood. Maybe it would have worked out a little differently, but at the same time, coach Saban, I think he's the GOAT of college football. He turned out all right."

Mel Kiper Jr. gives his verdict on the Drake Maye vs. Jayden Daniels debate

The 2024 NFL draft has a big pool of talented quarterbacks to choose from, so much so that four of the top five picks are expected to be signal callers. These include the likes of Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

While Daniels won the Heisman trophy for the 2023 season, Maye also established himself as an elite option under center. But who is better of the two? NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has his own opinion, which he shared on "Get Up":

“Jayden Daniels right now is the better quarterback. There's no reason to believe that he can't be great. It's not like he's already as good as he's ever going to be. He's the ultimate duel threat."

It remains to be seen who gets picked first and by whom in the NFL draft on Thursday night. Both Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels have their own pros and cons and nothing can be concluded before watching them play in the NFL.