Travis Kelce has become a phenomenon outside the football world for his looks and his association with Taylor Swift. But there is another player in the football world who is catching attention for nonfootball matters, and that is Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman.

Hartman has led the Fighting Irish (6-2) to a No. 15 ranking. But it is not his performance that caught a YouTuber's eyes. It's his good looks.

Political YouTuber and social media personality Alex Clark said that Hartman tops Kelce and "Fight Club" star Brad Pitt in terms of his good looks. Pitt has won the title of "Most Handsome Man Alive" on numerous occasions.

"Forget Travis Kelce. Why is no one talking about Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman?" Clark said in a video posted on Instagram. "This man ... It's the way this man pops straight out of a Disney movie. He is a Disney prince. Even straight men admit it. He is freaking handsome.

"Better looking than Brad Pitt. I actually think it should be illegal for someone who looks this good to play a contact sport. We need to keep this man behind rope and tape to preserve that face."

Kelce has been in the news due to rumors of him dating Taylor Swift. The 12-time Grammy winner has been seen multiple times cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and their star tight end. Kelce has put on some good numbers in front of her rumored girlfriend. But Hartman is carrying the Fighting Irish on his back.

The Fighting Irish fight on

The Fighting Irish haven't had a break since Week 0, playing for eight straight weeks. And Sam Hartman has been at the heart of everything his team has done. Notre Dame has already qualified for a bowl game.

Hartman has thrown for 1,838 passing yards and has found a teammate in the end zone 18 times. And he has turned the ball over just three times in those eight games.

Notre Dame is finally on an open week and will return to the field in Week 9 against Pittsburgh. Can Hartman take his team all the way to the College Football Playoff? And will the fans finally look at him as Clark wants?