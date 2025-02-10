"Same story different teams": CFB fans link Ryan Day to Nick Sirianni after Eagles avenge Super Bowl loss in style

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day guided the program to its first national championship since 2014 during the 2024 season. However, it was not a smooth-sailing ride for him throughout the campaign. There was unrest among Buckeyes fans because of Day's performance with the program in the past few years.

Furthermore, their regular season loss to rivals Michigan added more fuel to the fire. Ohio State suffered their fourth-straight loss to their arch-rivals, leading to Ryan Day being on the hot seat.

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni had a similar story to tell during his 2024 campaign with the team. After a shaky start to the season, Sirianni helped the Eagles be crowned as the Super Bowl LIX champions. They secured a dominating 40-22 victory over the Chiefs and managed to prove his doubters and haters wrong, just like Ryan Day did with the Buckeyes.

On Sunday, 10TV reporter Adam King shared a tweet talking about the same.

Following the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory, fans took to social media to discuss the similarities in Ryan Day's and Nick Sirianni's stories.

"Same story different team," one fan commented.

"2 coaches whose fans were begging for them to be fired at one point," this fan stated.

"Both had the best rosters in their sport by far," another fan said.

A couple of fans of both teams were pumped up about the win.

"What is the best part is that I am a Philadelphia Eagles and THE Ohio State Buckeyes fan! LFG!!!," another fan commented.

"As a fan of both (Eagles and Buckeyes), it's been a great football season at my house," one fan said.

"The best way to cool a hot seat is with a Gatorade bath," this fan said.

The last time the Eagles won a Lombardi Trophy was during Super Bowl LII against the Patriots. This victory over the Chiefs was them redeeming themselves after a heart-breaking loss during Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

Ryan Day reveals an important factor that contributed to their CFP natty success

The Ohio State head coach appeared on Friday's episode of 'The Joel Klatt Show'. During his interview, Day explained how their emphasis on planning and preparing for unpredictable outcomes played an important role in their success.

He also stated that planning for the new 12-season playoff format helped them prepare properly and emerge as the CFB natty champs.

"We knew there was gonna be storms along the way," Days said. "And one of the things we talked about was, you know, building a foundation early in preseason camp. I think we talked about this, and that if that foundation built the right way, when storms came, we were gonna be able to withstand the storms."

"Because they were coming, you don't know what they are gonna be and when they are gonna come. But when they came, we were able to withstand them. And a big part of that like you said was leadership. In the seniors, the captains. You know, they were strong along the way."

Despite leading the Buckeyes to a natty, some fans are still unhappy with Ryan Day because of his four-game losing streak to the Wolverines. While they await the 2025 season for redemption, he has done enough during the 2024 campaign to temporarily keep himself off the hot seat.

