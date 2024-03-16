"Sanders has made no off-campus contact": Stephen A. Smith applauds Colorado HC Deion Sanders' recruiting skills compared to Jim Harbaugh

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently praised Colorado HC Deion Sanders for his impressive recruiting skills.

In his short 14-month tenure, Sanders snagged some of the nation's top prospects, including five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and cornerback Cormani McClain, all without leaving the campus.

According to records obtained by USA Today Sports, Sanders has made no off-campus contact since getting hired in December 2022. In comparison, former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh and Texas HC Steve Sarkisian took 145 and 128 off-campus trips, respectively.

“[10:44] Colorado confirmed that Sanders has made no off-campus contacts with recruiting prospects since he was hired in December of 2022,” Smith said.

“Prime's contract with Colorado gives him an annual budget of $200,000 to use a private air travel service for recruiting, but he has not flown ‘one time’ by comparison in that same time span then Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took 145 off-campus trips and Steve Sarkisian had 128 trips according to data obtained by USA Today Sports.”

However, Stephen A. Smith supported Sanders' approach and cited his health issues:

“Now in case y'all haven't noticed he has had health issues, particularly with his feet, it is a challenge for him to travel,” Smith added.

“Just because he ain't traveling for visits doesn't mean he ain't doing a job those other coaches had to go travel.” As Smith puts it, "He's Prime. He can or he could choose not to."

Top six Deion Sanders' All-Star lineup?

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes calls a play.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been making some incredible moves this offseason. From the signing of five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton to the commitment of three-star S Herman Smith, the Buffaloes have been on a roll.

Here are some of the moves:

Seaton is a force to be reckoned with, boasting a six-foot-10 wingspan and speeds of up to 17.7 miles per hour during games.

Cormani McClain, the No. 1 ranked cornerback and No. 12 overall player in the 2023 college football recruiting class, recently committed to Colorado after initially pledging to Miami.

The Buffs have also added four-star edge Samuel Okunlola, four-star edge Quency Wiggins, and four-star WR Will Sheppard to their roster.

With such an outstanding lineup on paper, Colorado fans cannot wait to see what the Buffaloes would accomplish this season.

