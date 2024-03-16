  • home icon
  • "Sanders has made no off-campus contact": Stephen A. Smith applauds Colorado HC Deion Sanders' recruiting skills compared to Jim Harbaugh

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 16, 2024 08:04 IST
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently praised Colorado HC Deion Sanders for his impressive recruiting skills.

In his short 14-month tenure, Sanders snagged some of the nation's top prospects, including five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and cornerback Cormani McClain, all without leaving the campus.

According to records obtained by USA Today Sports, Sanders has made no off-campus contact since getting hired in December 2022. In comparison, former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh and Texas HC Steve Sarkisian took 145 and 128 off-campus trips, respectively.

“[10:44] Colorado confirmed that Sanders has made no off-campus contacts with recruiting prospects since he was hired in December of 2022,” Smith said.
“Prime's contract with Colorado gives him an annual budget of $200,000 to use a private air travel service for recruiting, but he has not flown ‘one time’ by comparison in that same time span then Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took 145 off-campus trips and Steve Sarkisian had 128 trips according to data obtained by USA Today Sports.”
youtube-cover

However, Stephen A. Smith supported Sanders' approach and cited his health issues:

“Now in case y'all haven't noticed he has had health issues, particularly with his feet, it is a challenge for him to travel,” Smith added.
“Just because he ain't traveling for visits doesn't mean he ain't doing a job those other coaches had to go travel.” As Smith puts it, "He's Prime. He can or he could choose not to."

Top six Deion Sanders' All-Star lineup?

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been making some incredible moves this offseason. From the signing of five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton to the commitment of three-star S Herman Smith, the Buffaloes have been on a roll.

Here are some of the moves:

  • Seaton is a force to be reckoned with, boasting a six-foot-10 wingspan and speeds of up to 17.7 miles per hour during games.
  • Cormani McClain, the No. 1 ranked cornerback and No. 12 overall player in the 2023 college football recruiting class, recently committed to Colorado after initially pledging to Miami.
  • The Buffs have also added four-star edge Samuel Okunlola, four-star edge Quency Wiggins, and four-star WR Will Sheppard to their roster.

With such an outstanding lineup on paper, Colorado fans cannot wait to see what the Buffaloes would accomplish this season.

Also Read: $45M worth Deion Sanders has bold expectations from "babygirl" Caitlin Clark ahead of March Madness showdown: “Need you to finish strong”

