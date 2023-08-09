SEC Commish Greg Sankey fires shots towards Big 12 and Big Ten expansion: "We don’t need to be in four time zones"

Commissioner Greg Sankey made it known on Tuesday that the Southeastern Conference has no intention of adding more schools amid the current wave of realignment.

The SEC watched from the sidelines while the Big Ten and the Big 12 took action to acquire teams from the Pac-12 after the conference couldn’t secure a lucrative media deal. Greg Sankey doesn’t appear to be a fan of the move by fellow Power Five conferences.

In his appearance as a guest on "The Paul Finebaum Show," Sankey praised the present condition of the SEC, especially as they prepare to welcome Texas and Oklahoma in 2024. He then delivered an obvious dig at the revamped appearances of the Big Ten and Big 12. Sankey said:

“We have this contiguous group. We don’t need to be in four time zones to generate interest on the West Coast or really across the globe, and so that's been a hallmark.”

Greg Sankey is concerned about the Pac-12 situation

With over 100 years of history, the Pac-12 is the oldest conference in the Power Five. However, the league might be playing its last season in college football in the 2023 season.

The ransacking of the conference by the Big Ten and Big 12 hasn't gone well with Greg Sankey, who said:

"I take responsibility where we've made moves. But there was something different last week about the questions around the existence of the Pac-12 Conference, given its long and storied history."

Sankey further explained that the SEC is conscious of the ongoing events in the college football world and is closely evaluating the situation. However, the SEC only considers realignment when the opportunity comes in line with its values and principles:

“We're always going to be attentive to what's happening around us. And perhaps there'll be some opportunity, but it needs to be a lot of philosophical alignment. And it's not something where we're actively out recruiting institutions right now."

The new CFB Playoff format might be revisited

The CFB Playoff is set to undergo an expansion to accommodate 12 teams by 2024. The commissioners have reached a consensus on a framework where the top six ranked conference champions and the subsequent six at-large teams in the rankings will earn qualification.

With the Pac-12 impending collapse, there might be a need to revisit the format and agree on a new one. This is what Greg Sankey had to say on the issue:

"I think it's wise for us to take a step back and reconsider what the format might look like given these changes and circumstances. We've not met on that, I've not had any meaningful conversations, but I think we have to acknowledge that it is on everyone's mind pending the outcome of some of these additional membership movement pieces."

Nonetheless, the situation is dependent on what eventually happens to the Pac-12. Will the conference survive the storm, or is this the end of its more than a century of history? We wait to see how things unfold in the coming weeks.