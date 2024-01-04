The stage is set for this season's national championship showdown. After a long grueling road, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines will be battling it out with the Washington Huskies in a contest as to who will be crowned as the winners of this season's "natty".

While Michigan and Washington prepare for their showdown, Stephen A. Smith has come forward to talk about his opinion as to who could emerge as this season's national champions. During a recent episode of "First Take" on Wednesday, Stephen A. Smith was questioned about who he feels could go on to win the championship.

Smith answered by stating that despite his beliefs that Michigan is the favorite to win, he would not be surprised if Washington emerged as the underdog champion:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I got Michigan winning the national title, but it wouldn't surprise me if Washington upset them."

Expand Tweet

The Wolverines secured a place in the finals by defeating Alabama 27-20 in the Rose Bowl game. RB Blake Corum scored a touchdown in OT which proved to be a deciding factor as coach Jim Harbaugh looks forward to his first national championship appearance.

On the other hand, the Washington Huskies defeated Texas 37-31 to secure their berth in the national finals as well. The Sugar Bowl game between these two teams was electrifying from the start. Despite the best efforts from the Longhorns, Grady Gross scored two field goals in the fourth quarter for the Huskies which set the stage for their success.

The national championship game is bound to be quite the spectacle for CFB fans. Jim Harbaugh will be looking to clinch his first national title with the Wolverines in his nine-year stint with them. On the other hand, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer has already proved his worth for the Huskies during his two-year stint. And now, if he can go on to win a "natty" along with his Pac-12 title success, then he solidifies himself as a promising coach for the program.

Also Read: Who is Favored to win the National Championship? Head-to-head, records and more

Details of Michigan vs Washington national championship game

The CFP final between Michigan and Washington is scheduled to take place on Jan. 8, 2024. It is slated to kick off at around 7:30 p.m. ET and will be hosted at NRG Stadium located in Houston, Texas.

Expand Tweet

Fans can catch the showdown on television from the comfort of their homes. It will be broadcast on the ESPN network. Apart from this, several other live-streaming options will be available on apps such as Sling TV or Fubo TV.

Read More: "I don’t really like the matchup": Paul Finebaum makes his pick for Michigan vs Washington CFB National Championship game